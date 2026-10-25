Up to seven helicopters are fighting a large Southland vegetation fire that is threatening two telecommunications towers.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze at Centre Hill, near Mossburn, since just before 4pm on Sunday.

At one point six helicopters with monsoon buckets were working to protect two telecommunications towers that are being threatened by the fire, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

A seventh helicopter was also directing “air attacks” from above.

No ground crews were battling the blaze because the area was difficult to access by land.

“The fire is burning through fine fuels and conditions are challenging due to the strong winds currently there”, the spokesman said.

“The only risk is to the telecommunication towers, and that’s why the focus has been on protecting those — no other risk at this stage.”

It was likely firefighters would continue to battle the blaze through the night, the spokesman said.

Multiple crews are also responding to a paddock fire in the Browns area, in Southland.

“They’ve got approximately five acres on fire.

“They’ve got crews working there on two flanks to try and control that.”

Two appliances from Winton, a tanker from Wallacetown, three appliances from Hedgehope, one appliance from Browns and another tanker from Dipton were all still in attendance, the spokesman said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz