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Submarine sinks at dock

The conning tower and periscope of Royal Navy submarine HMS <i>H29</i>, which sank at Devonport Dockyard, southern England with the loss of six lives. She was raised inch by inch. Photo: Otago Witness, issue 3787, October 19, 1926, page 42
The conning tower and periscope of Royal Navy submarine HMS <i>H29</i>, which sank at Devonport Dockyard, southern England with the loss of six lives. She was raised inch by inch. Photo: Otago Witness, issue 3787, October 19, 1926, page 42
The conning tower and periscope of Royal Navy submarine HMS H29, which sank at Devonport Dockyard, southern England with the loss of six lives. She was raised inch by inch. Photo: Otago Witness, issue 3787, October 19, 1926, page 42
Monday, August 10, 2026
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