Actors prepare to take on complete works of Shakespeare

Cast members of Dunedin Summer Shakespeare were busy rehearsing their scenes yesterday afternoon, for their upcoming outdoor performanced at Chingford Park in North East Valley.

The show, directed by Lara Macgregor, promises a "unique and abridged take" on the complete works of English playwright and poet William Shakespeare.

"It's a comedy, and it's three actors who attempt to perform all of Shakespeare's works and the sonnets in 97 minutes. So it's absolute mayhem," Macgregor said.

Sara Georgie is one of the three actors performing in the play, and admitted a mix of nerves and excitement ahead of the opening show.

"It's an amazing cast. We're having so much fun, and the type of play that this is, you have to have fun because it's all about improvising and being part of one another," Georgie said.

Actors prepare to take on the entire works of William Shakespeare in their 90 minute performance in Chingford Park over the next two weekends. Photo: Fahim Ahmadasri

Organisers are encouraging the community to attend the completely free show, to enjoy some entertainment and a day out in the park.

"Everyone can come along, bring a picnic blanket, set up with a wee picnic, and a drink, and come and enjoy Shakespeare outside in this beautiful park," said Macgregor.

The cast are also prepared if the weather takes an unexpected turn for the worse, with any indoor performances to be staged at the Dunedin North Intermediate school hall.

Performances of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) are set to take place at Chingford Park on February 9-11 and 16-18, with the Friday and Saturday shows starting at 6pm, and Sunday's performances starting at 4pm.

- By Fahim Ahmadasri