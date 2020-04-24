Dunedin RSA president: Many ways to mark Anzac day

April 25th is typically a day in which returned service personnel and their families come together and remember fallen relatives, friends, and more.

With the country still at level 4 lockdown this weekend all ANZAC commemorations have been cancelled, but Dunedin RSA President Lox Kellas says there are ways we can remember them."

Kellas has spoken with other veterans about the fact that there are no public commemorations allowed, and says they're disappointed.

"But at the same time they accept the fact that we've got to do this to fight the Covid. Many of them that I usually see have said it's usually a day in which we get together, and have a bit of a yarn," he said.