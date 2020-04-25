'A day not to be missed' in Queenstown

Photo: Matthew McKew

Queenstown residents woke to the sound of the bugle this morning as a small group commemorated Anzac Day standing at least two metres apart, observing Covid-19 lockdown rules.

People across Queenstown-Lakes stood at their mailboxes for the Returned and Services' Association's Stand At Dawn initiative at 6am.

In Fernhill, RSA Queenstown past president Lyall McGregor sounded The Last Post outside his house on a PA system.

This was followed by a minute's silence and Reveille.

Photo: Matthew McKew

The national anthem finished the shortened ceremony as 26 people stood respectfully on the road outside his house.

Mr McGregor said it was an important national day and could not be missed.

"It was always said we would remember them when The Ode was written and that is it."

Mr McGregor decorated his driveway with a flagpole and planted crosses in his neighbour's garden in memory of local men who died.

He said 88 soldiers died from the Wakatipu area in World War 1.

