Saturday, 25 April 2020

'A day not to be missed' in Queenstown

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Photo: Matthew McKew
    Photo: Matthew McKew
    Queenstown residents woke to the sound of the bugle this morning as a small group commemorated Anzac Day standing at least two metres apart, observing Covid-19 lockdown rules.

    People across Queenstown-Lakes stood at their mailboxes for the Returned and Services' Association's Stand At Dawn initiative at 6am.

    In Fernhill, RSA Queenstown past president Lyall McGregor sounded The Last Post outside his house on a PA system.

    This was followed by a minute's silence and Reveille.

    Photo: Matthew McKew
    Photo: Matthew McKew
    The national anthem finished the shortened ceremony as 26 people stood respectfully on the road outside his house.

    Mr McGregor said it was an important national day and could not be missed.

    "It was always said we would remember them when The Ode was written and that is it."

    Mr McGregor decorated his driveway with a flagpole and planted crosses in his neighbour's garden in memory of local men who died.

    He said 88 soldiers died from the Wakatipu area in World War 1.

    matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter