Historian: A first in Anzac Day history

In the absence of a traditional Anzac day services New Zealanders showed their respects this morning in more creative ways this morning.

In an interview with the South Today, Anzac Day historian Dr George Davis says this was the first year since 1916 there have been no public gathering to mark to Anzac day.

While there have been other global events, such as the Spanish Flu pandemic and World War Two, which have affected Anzac Day commemorations there has never been a total cancellation, Dr Davis says.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.

