New 24-bed unit opened at Ross Home

The opening of a 24-bed unit at Ross Home will ease increasing pressure on hospital-level aged-care beds in Dunedin, Presbyterian Support Otago chief executive Jo O’Neill says.

The new Macara unit was officially opened at the 105-year-old North East Valley facility yesterday.

Ian Macara, nephew of Ross Home stalwart and former resident, Betty Macara, for whom the unit is named, cut the ribbon on the new wing.