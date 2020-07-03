NZ First MP hopes to make his mark in new electorate

After "a lot of angst", New Zealand First list MP Mark Patterson will stand in the Taieri electorate in September’s general election.

The Lawrence farmer stood in Clutha-Southland in 2017, the first time NZ First had fielded a candidate in the electorate since 2005.

Boundary changes meant he now lived in the Taieri seat and Patterson said after much thought he had decided to stand in that electorate.

Watch the full interview with the NZ First MP above.

