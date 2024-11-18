Rain doesn't deter Balclutha Rainbow Runners

About 300 people ran through rain and sunshine at the South Otago Night’n Day Rainbow Run and Walk, in Balclutha, on Saturday.

The annual event seemed threatened overnight by stormy rain, but staunch co-organisers rallied the district on social media so the Centennial Park playground, sausage sizzle tent and coffee carts were busy well before the starting gun.

Balclutha Rainbow runners celebrate completing the course on Saturday. PHOTO: NICK Brook

Pro-Fit Gym instructor Keely Teunissen led a mass jazzercise warm-up before the family crowd surged off on the almost 3km course through five colour stations around the grounds and down the street to neighbouring Naish Park and back.

The Balclutha Volunteer Fire Brigade was assisted by a sudden mid-race downpour as they sprayed water to help the orange, yellow, blue, green and purple powders stick to the enthusiastic athletes.