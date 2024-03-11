XRace challenge brings families together

It was a chance for Dunedin families to be competitive, as around 200 enthusiastic participants took part in a mystery adventure challenge on Saturday, as part of the NZHL XRace.



Competing in teams of two, parents and children worked together in the windy conditions to overcome 10 different obstacles scattered around the course at Kettle Park.

The hectic XRace features two different types of challenges - mystery and compulsory - and teams needed to successfully complete one obstacle before moving onto the next.

Co-organiser Brendon Hunt says the unique family-friendly event offers mum and dads a fun chance to bond with their young kids.

"Rather than sort of like a Weet-Bix Tryathlon where it's just the child entering, it's just a really cool thing to do with parents and children," Mr Hunt said.

Around 200 enthusiastic competitors took part in a mystery adventure challenge in Dunedin's Kettle Park on Saturday, as part of the NZHL XRace. PHOTO: FAHIM AHMADASRI

After the race, participants enjoyed a hot sausage sizzle, with proceeds from the gold coin donation supporting child cancer research.

The Dunedin XRace featured several different challenges, ranging from mental puzzles like code-breaking to physical activities like tug-of-war

"I mean, I did this 10 years ago with my daughter," said Mr Hunt.

"It's just a really good, feel-good event. So everyone's been - even though it's quite windy and cold - really happy and stoked to be a part of it."

The majority of families at XRace take part to enjoy the experience of being outdoors and completing unique challenges together.

Parents had to work together with their children to try and complete challenges in the NZHL XRace.

Medals for finishing were handed out to participants at the events, with plenty of spot prizes and trophies given away to the fastest boys and girls in each age group.

The XRace challenge is staged right across the country, including upcoming events in Queenstown and Christchurch later this month.

- By Fahim Ahmadasri, made with the support of NZ On Air