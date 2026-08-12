© Allied MediaThe Otago team selected to play Southland: (back row) Webb, More, Callander, Morgan, Ross, Holden, Bathgate, Robinson; (front) Jackman, Todd, Burt, Sonntag (captain), Dunne, Lewis, Hindenach. Photo: <i>Otago Witness</i>, issue 3780, August 24, 1926, page 45 The annual match between Otago and Southland will be played at Carisbrook tomorrow afternoon. Great interest is being taken in this match, and a large contingent of Southland supporters is coming up from Invercargill to witness the game. Mr R. Torrance will be the referee. It has been arranged to commence the game at 2.30pm to enable the visitors to return by the south express. The Railways Department has arranged to delay the south express until 4.55pm, and it will stop at Caversham to pick up passengers for stations south of Clinton at which the express is timed to stop. The 4.45pm train will be delayed until 6pm and a special train will leave at 6.10 pm for Balclutha and Catlins branch. The Southlanders will arrive this evening and will stop at the Provincial Hotel. The box plan is now open at the Bristol. Afternoon tea and beef tea may be procured at the booth beneath the grandstand at half-time. Patrons are requested to come provided with the correct money, and thus save time at the turnstiles. Rabbiters make a killing Few people outside the country districts have any idea of the cheques made by rabbiters on good blocks of land. During last week an instance of the earnings of some rabbiters near Lawrence was given when a dealer paid a cheque of over £200 for one month’s work. Butter fat production remarkable The Jersey heifer, Ivondale Golden Rainbow, is putting up a remarkable production record for a senior two-year-old in New Zealand. She had produced 651 pounds of butter fat in 305 days when last returns were published, and with two months to go to complete her test period of 12 months, she appeared almost certain to break the breed’s record for senior two-year-olds, which is at present held by Marshlands Stylish Princess, with a record of 715lb fat from 9927lb milk. Ivondale Golden Rainbow was sold recently to Mr Truby King, of Stratford, for 510 guineas. Another senior two-year-old, Wairere Countess, has returned well over 500lb fat in her first eight months. Next in order of merit is Prie Dieu, whose production for 234 days is 10,624lb milk yielding 521lb butter-fat. Her average for the 34 days is slightly better than Ivondale Golden Rainbow’s for the same period. SOS from London Listeners in London on the night of July 8 heard an SOS message broadcast from the London station. It ran: “Will Mr F. Bell, of Dunedin, New Zealand, go to Mr S. Nichols, of Christchurch, New Zealand. He is now at 5 Shell Bank, Ripon, Yorkshire. He is lying seriously ill.” Such messages are not very frequently given over the wireless, and there have been a few people who object that they are not of general interest. However, the BBC has justified its sending out these appeals, because in practically all cases it has been possible to get in touch with the people who have been sought in such emergency. Pack before weighing anchor “There is a great demand in England for New Zealand butter done up in properly-branded pound packets,” said Mr S. Cory-Wright. “I firmly believe that if the Dairy Control Board, assisted by the producers, can organise shipments of packed butter, instead of the bulk system, it will greatly benefit New Zealand. I had a talk with the chairman of the Dairy Board in London, and he said that there were certain difficulties to be overcome, but I am told by refrigerating engineers that, provided the butter is properly frozen before it is put on the ship, it will carry just as well as bulk butter. Numberless people in England spoke to me about the branded packet system, and asked why the butter could not be sent packed direct by the factories. "I am sure that if it were the universal practice, New Zealand butter would bring one penny more per pound in England.” — ODT, 13.8.1926