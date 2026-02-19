Dame Julie Christie

Greymouth-raised award-winning television producer Dame Julie Christie has been back on the West Coast working on a new documentary series that will take viewers inside the controversial Gloriavale Christian Community at Lake Haupiri.

Dame Julie said the production team was filming a series that included rare access to the lakeside community.

‘‘We are currently filming a documentary series, part of which is shot inside the Gloriavale community,’’ Dame Julie said.

‘‘The series will take a balanced view of the community’s story and we greatly appreciate both their co-operation and the rare opportunity of filming at their Haupiri settlement.’’

Dame Julie, who has built an international reputation for producing compelling factual television, said returning home to the West Coast to film the project had been personally significant.

‘‘I am personally very pleased to be shooting such an important project back at home on the West Coast.’’

The new series aimed to present a balanced and comprehensive portrayal, incorporating perspectives from within the settlement as well as the broader context surrounding it, she said.

The series is scheduled to screen on TV3 this year.

— Greymouth Star