Barbie star breaks silence on Oscars snub

Margot Robbie. Photo: Getty Images

One week after it was revealed Margot Robbie was snubbed by the Oscars, she has broken her silence.

The Daily Mail has reported the Barbie star, who missed out on a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards, sat down for a Q&A session hosted by the Academy Museum this week where she addressed the situation.

While she didn’t directly speak about her own snubbing, the 33-year-old Australian actress did speak out regarding the snub of Barbie director Greta Gerwig, who also missed out on a nomination for Best Director despite the film receiving multiple nods in other categories, including Best Picture.

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films,” she said.

On the nominations the film itself received, Robbie said she, Gerwig and the Barbie cast and crew were “beyond ecstatic” the production received eight nominations in total, which included Ryan Gosling’s Best Supporting Actor nod and America Ferrera’s Best Supporting Actress nomination.

“We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that, and some, like, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this,” she added, “I’m so, so obviously ecstatic. Everyone getting the nods that they have is incredible, and the Best Picture nod.”

Robbie concluded her comments by telling fans, “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.”

Gosling has also spoken out amid the snubbing, saying that while he is “extremely honoured” by his own nomination, there is “no Ken without Barbie”, and sharing his disappointment about the Academy’s decision.

Robbie and Gerwig’s snubs weren’t the only surprise snubs in this year’s nominations. Elsewhere, Leonardo DiCaprio was also excluded from the Best Actor category in Killers of the Flower Moon despite his co-stars receiving nominations - Lily Gladstone had her first Academy nomination for Best Actress, and Hollywood alum Robert De Niro was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The film itself is up for Best Picture.

DiCaprio has been nominated seven times since 1994, winning his first Oscar in 2016 for Best Actor for his role in The Revenant.

Other surprise snubs saw Emerald Fennell’s much-discussed Saltburn being left out of the Best Picture category, as were Ben Affleck’s Air, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Paul King’s Wonka and Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw.