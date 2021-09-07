'An extraordinary declaration': Myanmar shadow government calls for uprising

War has been declared in Myanmar.

The ousted democratic government of Myanmar has declared war on the military junta that illegally deposed it in February.

Today, the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), made up of members in exile or in hiding, declared a state of emergency and called on citizens of Myanmar to overthrow the military-led coup.

In a video broadcast, the NUG’s acting president Duwa Lashi La urged citizens to ‘‘revolt against the rule of military terrorists led by [coup leader] Min Aung Hlaing in every corner of the country’’.

The seven minute broadcast, which is being widely shared on social media in Myanmar, condemns the months of violence and killings committed by the military. It calls on the informal People’s Defence Forces to take control from the junta, to obey instructions that will be issued and to protect people’s lives and property. Citizens are told to avoid unnecessary travel and to do what they can to aid the People’s Defence Forces, including reporting junta troop movements.

The country’s armed ethnic militias are directed to immediately attack junta positions and to ‘‘fully control your lands’’.

‘‘Attack and abolish the dictatorship and military administration with people power,’’ Duwa Lashi La says.

He also called on Myanmar army personnel and police officers to defect and fight for the people of Myanmar.

Professor Robert Patman said the NUG had probably calculated this was the last good opportunity to try to defeat the regime.

‘‘It is an extraordinary declaration,’’ the University of Otago international affairs specialist said.

‘‘With Chinese and Russian military support [for the junta] rapidly coming on stream . . . there may be a now-or-never component to it.’’

The call for ethnic armed militas to attack raised the possibility a deal had been offered by the NUG, Prof Patman said.

‘‘It suggests a deal has been done, that once civilian government is restored, these ethnic states will get the autonomy for which they have been fighting for decades.’’