Lawyers for Trump held press conference in parking lot of landscaping company

It's the Four Seasons - but not that Four Seasons. Photo: Twitter

It's been a very bad few days for Donald Trump and his team and things got even weirder today after the outgoing president of the US booked a press conference in front of the closed garage door of a small landscaping business in Philadelphia, next door to an adult video store and across from a crematorium.

"Four Seasons Total Landscaping" found itself in the global spotlight after Trump set up a whole press conference right outside the business.

Numerous theories emerged online about what could possibly have happened to lead to this bizarre turn of events.

The Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia was quick to distance itself from the press conference, pointing out on its social media that there is no relation between them and the landscaping company with the same name.

In between Trump's confusing tweets about which Four Seasons would host the press conference with his lawyers - which Trump himself did not attend, as he was playing golf - the Four Seasons hotel sent out a clarification.

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani spoke at the bizarre conference in the suburban parking lot, where he once again said the president will not concede and plans to take the fight over the election results to the courts.

It was reportedly during this press conference that Giuliani learnt that the race had officially been called for Joe Biden.

The incident quickly went viral on social media and Americans have not wasted time, even creating "Four Seasons Total Landscaping" merchandise to mark the infamous moment in the election.

Richard Hall, one of the journalists who attended the press conference outside the landscaping business posted a whole Twitter thread on the event.

