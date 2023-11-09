New Foreign Minister urged to call for ceasefire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Our new foreign minister should call for an immediate, lasting ceasefire and the release of all hostages to end the Israel-Hamas war, Prof Robert Patman says.
As New Zealand waits to see the shape of its new National-Act-New Zealand First coalition government, Prof Patman has been forthright about what the new Minister of Foreign Affairs must do in response to the war between Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters and the enormous humanitarian tragedy the conflict is creating.
‘‘Our new foreign minister needs to make it very clear New Zealand is demanding an immediate ceasefire and the immediate release of all hostages taken by Hamas."
The call must be for an immediate and sustained ceasefire, the University of Otago foreign affairs specialist told Global Insight.
‘‘Not a humanitarian pause; a sustained humanitarian truce.’’
And the truce must be made contingent on all hostages being released.
‘‘If that was the policy of at least one - and maybe several - liberal democracies, that would put pressure on Hamas to release the hostages.’’
Prof Patman said Hamas was already coming under pressure from other Palestinians in Gaza who were bearing the brunt of Israeli military attacks.
‘‘We need to bring this very sad and outrageous situation to an end.’’
On Global Insight, Prof Patman also addressed the likelihood of two-time Minister of Foreign Affairs, NZ First leader Winston Peters, taking the role again and his suitability for the position.