Reality TV's 'Mama June' arrested on drug charges

June Shannon was arrested in Alabama. Photo: Getty Images

Reality TV star June 'Mama June' Shannon has been arrested on drug charges in the United States.

News outlets report that Shannon (39) and a friend, Eugene Doak, were arrested on March 13 at a gas station in Macon County, Alabama, where he was heard threatening her.

The reports say that in the course of the investigation, authorities found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Al.com said the criminal complaint stated that the pair had crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

Both have been charged with drug possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shannon is the mother of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, who starred in a reality TV show on TLC, and later starred in her own show documenting her weight loss.