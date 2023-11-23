Thousands evacuated after eruption in Papua New Guinea

Ash column rises from Mount Ulawun, as seen from an aeroplane window. Photo: Enoch Lapa/via REUTERS

An estimated 13,000 people have been evacuated since Mt Ulawun in West New Britain in Papua New Guinea began erupting on Monday night.

The evacuees are from Nano, Ubili, Pandi and the Pata Painave areas.

They have been moved to four care centres around Bialla to avoid the ashfall from the eruption.

A disaster operating base has been established at Bialla.

Local media report the Rabaul Volcano Observatory saying the eruption could continue indefinitely, but the agency has revealed a key seismic station located near the base of Mt Ulawun has been lost with the eruption and this is impacting on their ability to assess the volcano's activity.

Graphic: Getty Images

Disaster officials at Ulamona have confirmed that the seismic station stopped transmitting after the eruptions commenced on Monday and may have been damaged.

West New Britain disaster officials say the eruption has resulted in new vents being created on Mt Ulawun.

On Tuesday the provincial police commander for West New Britain Chief Inspector Peter Barkie told the Post-Courier that evacuees were in dire need of relief supplies.

NBC reports that the palm oil operators New Britain Palm Oil Ltd and Hargy Oil have been helping to dispatch relief supplies.

Air flights into Hoskins Airport are on hold after the airport was shut because of the ashfall.