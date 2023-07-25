100 years ago

On July 24th 1923 Norman Haggitt and Dorothy Macandrew were married at St Matthews Church, Dunedin. Norman was a lawyer and Dorothy a kindergarten teacher, both from old Dunedin families.

A report in the Evening Post July 31 1923 described in great detail the church decorations, the attire of the bridal party ( 'the graceful frock made on simple lines, of white satin and silver lace) a vivid description of the bridesmaids in heliotrope satin with jade and silver trim; the presents from the bridegroom (gold wristlet watch for his bride and gold signet rings for the maids) and that they left the reception for the North, by motor!

To commemorate the occasion, 6 of their 11 grandchildren gathered this weekend and reminisced.

Sadly Norman died before most of us were born so we didn't know him but Dorothy was a very treasured and prominent influence in our lives.