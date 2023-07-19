Be Dutch for a day (or two) during the Women's World Cup

Orange Fan Parades Dunedin

The Women's World Cup is around the corner and the Dutch female football team, the Orange Lionesses, will play two of their three group matches in Dunedin!

The Lionesses are very excited to be playing here and look forward to experiencing the awesome atmosphere in the Dunedin stadium.

The Netherlands Embassy in Wellington has been very active in promoting this amazing event and their national team's matches in Dunedin.

Perhaps you got the chance to meet the team mascot, Kicky the lioness, when she visited the city earlier this month to check out the local talent of the Southern Football girls teams at Logan Park or when she spent a Saturday afternoon garnering support for the Dutch team at the Golden Centre and Meridian Malls. A fantastic visit indeed!

The Dutch team face off against Portugal here in Dunedin for their opening group match on Sunday 23 July and return for their final group match against Vietnam on Tuesday 1 August.

As is tradition in the Netherlands, there will be a massive Orange party on the day featuring the all-important Orange Fan Parade, led by the local Taiko drummers, which will add to the fantastic atmosphere in the build up to these matches.

The Embassy, Kicky and the team invite all fans to be Dutch for the day, dress up in orange and join the 'Oranje' beat when they march from the Octagon to the stadium on these dates.

Check out the dedicated webpage (https://www.netherlandsandyou.nl/your-country-and-the-netherlands/new-ze...) or follow them on Facebook or Instagram (orange.fans.ausnz) for up to date info.