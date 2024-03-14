Humanity is the best revenge

Photo: Otago university Childcare Association

On Friday, March 15th, we commemorate the tragic event of the Christchurch mosque shooting, which shook the peaceful Muslim community in New Zealand five years ago.

This incident served as a stark reminder that terrorism knows no bounds and can impact even the most tranquil corners of the world, like Aotearoa, which is home to a rich tapestry of diverse ethnic communities.

In response to this tragedy, New Zealand swiftly enacted changes to its gun laws, and the then Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, ensured that the perpetrator faced lifelong imprisonment.

However, beyond legislative measures, it prompted us to deeply reflect on the value of human life, irrespective of religion, race, or ethnicity.

While there haven't been major terrorist incidents reported in New Zealand since that fateful day five years ago, the global landscape remains fraught with conflict and violence.

From the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia to the recent atrocities in Gaza, the sanctity of human life continues to be marred by bloodshed.

Amidst pressing global challenges such as hunger, poverty, disease, and climate change, our propensity for violence threatens to overshadow our collective efforts for survival.

March 15th is not merely about commemorating the lives lost or expressing sympathy for grieving families.

It's about making a solemn commitment to prevent such atrocities from happening again, anywhere in the world.

It's about fostering dialogue within our communities, seeking practical solutions, and celebrating our shared humanity while respecting our differences. Communication is key; by facilitating open conversations and promoting tolerance, we can strive towards a more harmonious world.

Ultimately, love and support are our most potent weapons against hate and violence.

As we confront the myriad challenges confronting humanity, let us unite in solidarity and pledge to preserve our common humanity.

Together, let's face these challenges head-on and reaffirm our commitment to building a world where compassion and empathy triumph over discord and division.

- Shabeeha E Zahra