Science we can all benefit from

ŌDH kids on the hunt for Dunedin's best slice of za

The Ōtepoti Dunedin Homeschoolers took to the streets to figure out, once and for all, who has the best pizza in Dunedin.

The event, student-led by Erin Patterson of Brockville (12 years old) assessed a whole array of questions regarding who serves up the best slice.

The questions included presentation, taste and texture, as well as proportion of ingredients.

The food sampling team was made up of almost 30 home-educated kids (with a couple of parents in tow) aged between 10 and 17.

They sampled five of Dunedin's staple pizza restaurants. There were a few that they couldn't try as they opened too late in the day.

The results were officially published on the ŌDH's Facebook page with a link to the raw data in case you want to see how the food was assessed.

Without further ado, the data shook out: In fifth place with a respectable score of 926 (a clear indication NY style pizza is a fish out of water. The kids just didn't get it.)…Sal’s.

In fourth place, with a score of 976, Boss Pizza Burger (but try their chicken pizza. It's not to be missed).

Third with a score of 1022, La Porchetta. Second place goes to the good people at Poppas Pizza (a crowd favourite but also had the distinct advantage of being first on the trail) with a score of 1184.

Which leaves the obvious winner (though not by as much as you’d expect).

The Esplanade! Congratulations to all of the restaurants, but at the end of the day, it's pizza, and the real winners are the ŌDH students who got to consume copious amounts of pizza.