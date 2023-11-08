Wanaka artists share their love of the land

Terraforms is an exciting exhibition of all new paintings and sculptures by Diana Adams and Tina Ball who have collaborated once again to showcase their highly complementary works of art.

The exhibition will include a diverse collection of artworks from these local artists inspired by their love of nature and the environment and their commitment to producing high quality, interesting works of art to share with the community.

The title of the exhibition is ‘Terraforms’ which emanates from the concept of creating an environment conducive to human life. The natural colours and organic forms of both Artists’ works provide an enriching visual experience.

Diana Adams is a well known and respected New Zealand Artist with a career spanning over 20 years. Her work was recently awarded People’s Choice Award s at the Wanaka Arts Society Labour Day Art Exhibition.

Diana’s innate sense of fun, combined with her elite level technical abilities is revealed in her highly sought after paintings and sculptures.

Tina Ball is a Wanaka based artist, having moved here with her family 8 years ago, from Tasmania. Her art comprises drawings, paintings and sculpture and to date has largely derived from her life drawing practice and love of working with clay. Her subjects are largely realistic but not conforming to any particular people, nationality or indigenous culture. “Warriors not worriers” is a continuing central theme, promoting strength and grace in living.

The opening of the exhibition is at Diana Adams’ Studio, which has been relocated to 902 Aubrey Road, Wanaka on Friday November 10th from 6-8pm. The exhibition continues on Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th of November 2023 from 10am-4pm.

www.dianaadams.co.nz

www.tinaballart.com