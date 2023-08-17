Aim to extend Varsity

The Alhambra Rugby Football Club first-grade team for 1923. — Otago Witness, 5.6.1923

The match for the Ainge Charity Shield between University (the premier team) and Alhambra (runners-up), which will be played at Carisbrook tomorrow, is expected to provide a high-class exhibition of Rugby football.

The Alhambra team has been training hard, and is confident of extending the Light Blues. This will be the last club match of the season. Seventy-five percent of the proceeds will be devoted to charity and 25 percent to assist injured players.

The admission to the ground will be 1 shilling, and to the stand 1s extra; children half-price.

Official guides will be on sale at 3d each, and the proceeds will also be handed to the same objects.

Govt asked to chip in

A deputation from Dunedin waited upon the Prime Minister yesterday to ask for Government assistance for the proposed Exhibition in 1925.

Mr J. Sutherland Ross (chairman of the Exhibition Committee) said that the Prime Minister had already met a deputation on the matter at Palmerston, and had promised his moral support.

They now came to him to put his support into more practical form.

Mr Massey: "To put my moral support into figures?"

Mr Ross: "Yes. We have not come to you until we have got £50,000."

Mr Massey: "I hope you have brought it with you."

Mr Ross said the project was the biggest ever undertaken in Dunedin, and they were determined to make a success of it.

It would benefit the whole of New Zealand. It would be a credit to the community generally.

The scheme had been taken up with the utmost enthusiasm, and they hoped the Government would give them a pound for pound subsidy. Mr Massey: "That means £50,000. You don’t want a subsidy of £100.000?" Mr Ross: "Not more, sir."

He added that the Exhibition was not to be held for 27 months, so no instalment of the subsidy would be called for a considerable time.

Mr Massey saw no reason why the Exhibition should not be a financial success. Unless something unforeseen occurred the balance would be on the right side on March 31 next.

He would put their application before Cabinet and let them know what the decision was.

Dowser gives boring advice

Boring for water is now in full swing at the Balclutha base hospital site, under the direction of Mr J.M. Stewart, of Dunedin.

Within the past few days a depth of 70 feet has been reached, and the members of the Hospital Board, at their meeting on Tuesday, were hopeful that a good underground stream of water would be struck at less than the 200ft indicated by Mr John Mosley, the well-known water diviner, who went over the property some months ago, and advised the board to bore in this particular spot.

Taieri storekeeper dies

By the death of Mrs Thomas Crossan the Taieri district has lost a personality in whom generosity was an outstanding feature. Mrs Crossan came to New Zealand with her husband, who predeceased her 21 years ago, from the Bendigo goldfields in 1862, and the couple established a general store and bakery at Milton. They sold out to take over the Criterion Hotel, Milton, and then in 1877 shifted to Berwick to conduct another general store and bakery. This business Mrs Crossan retained up to about four years ago, when she went to live on a farm that she owned. There she remained until a short time ago, when she came to Dunedin. She is survived by three sons and two daughters: Messrs William Crossan (of the Waterloo Hotel, Caversham), John Crossan (butcher, Dunedin), Richard Crossan (farmer, Henley), Mrs John Swan (North-East Valley) and Mrs Cameron (Berwick). — ODT, 17.8.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden