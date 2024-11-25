All Blacks defeat Cardiff

All Black Jimmy Mill gets the ball away from a scrum against Cardiff. — Otago Witness, 20.1.1925

London, November 23: There was a great struggle at Cardiff.

The forwards held their own well, but the pace and opportunism of the New Zealand backs turned the scale. The New Zealanders seized every possible chance, their forwards being as good in this respect as their backs. The All Blacks won by 16 points to 8.

— Reuters

Discipline key to winning

The Oxonians boisterously entertained the All Blacks after their match. A student rode on the bonnet of the motor bus to the station, others lying at full length on the roof through cheering crowds. The All Blacks found the Oxford students’ liveliness infectious, and merrily continued the "rag" on the train. The principal victim was a prominent New Zealand visitor travelling with the team.

One All Black said: "Although there are gay moments like this when we are treated so well, we train seriously and never lose our top form. The secret of our continued success is the strictness of discipline, quiet living, and stern training, whereas players unable to follow the same regime have not the time to play daily and acquire combination and tactics."

Grounded freighter refloated

After being aground on a mud bank within about 300 feet of the upper harbour entrance to the Victoria Channel for over 62 hours, the Union Company's cargo steamer Flora was successfully refloated on high water yesterday.

The vessel grounded when leaving port late on Friday night for the north. Early yesterday morning two large lighters were hauled alongside the steamer, and about 75 tons of miscellaneous cargo from Nos 2, 3, and 4 holds were discharged into these by several gangs of watersiders. The work of discharging commenced at 8am, and was completed by noon.

It was then seen that the Flora had been lightened to the extent of 2ft, and shortly before 1pm tow lines were passed on board from the tug Dunedin and dredge 222. This combined haulage power, together with the use of the steamer’s engines, which were kept running full speed astern, had the desired effect, as the vessel was hauled slowly from her bed of mud and was afloat in deep water at 1.20pm.

She was then berthed at the Rattray street wharf, where the cargo was reloaded from the lighters.

Glass fibre headgear

Wigs of spun glass in a variety of colours are being manufactured in Europe as a decorative novelty in headdress. Tinted to match the complexion, the eyes or the costume, they are said to produce charming effects. They are adapted for evening or for various special functions. A broad band, passed across the forehead, holds them in place, and they are said to retain their shape and gloss for a long time. This glass will be demonstrated and actually made at the American Glass Works on the Dunedin Show Grounds on Wednesday and Thursday.

Keeping exhibition dry

Definite arrangements have now been made for the roofing of the dome of the festival hall and the flooring of the Colonnade at the Exhibition. The material, which will consist of malthoid bitumastic roofing, will be supplied by Messrs Donald Stuart Ltd. The total area to be covered is 15 acres.

— ODT, 25.11.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)