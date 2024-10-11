Arrival point for NZ trade

New Zealand citizens welcome the NZ Steamship Co liner RMS Rimutaka on arrival at Avonmouth, near Bristol, England: Hon Miss Plunket, Sir Thomas Mackenzie, Sir George Fenwick, Lady Fenwick, Henry L. Riseley. — Otago Witness, 4.11.1924

Sir Thomas Mackenzie and Sir George Fenwick have been guests at Bristol of the Lord Mayor. Previous to the luncheon Sir Thomas and Sir George went over the docks at Avonmouth. Here the ex-High Commissioner for New Zealand was much struck with the changes that have been effected in the interval for the better accommodation of the growing traffic. The Lord Mayor, in proposing the health of Sir Thomas and Sir George, heartily welcomed them to Bristol. He emphasised the need for an increase in the trade relations between the Mother Country and the dominions, saying that they should give the other as favourable terms as possible. Sir Thomas Mackenzie congratulated the Docks Committee on the splendid provision made for trade at Avonmouth. He gladly recognised the fact that years ago there were no cold stores in any port that equalled those of Bristol, no port where the delicate handling of New Zealand produce was as perfect. The example of Bristol had had its effect on other ports. He spoke optimistically of the future of trade within the Empire.

He said that he and Sir George Fenwick intended to meet the Rimutaka, the first direct New Zealand to Bristol passenger boat, which was to reach Avonmouth next morning. Sir George Fenwick said it was of mutual advantage to distribute goods to the various ports in Great Britain. At the Royal Edward Docks to meet the Rimutaka was a large concourse of people, including Sir Thomas, Sir George and Lady Fenwick.

Forgoing food for peace

In the fasting of Mr Gandhi, its cause and consequence, we are shown once more that East is East and West is West and never the twain shall meet. No Western land or race could have produced a mystic of Mr Gandhi’s type. In rebuke of Hindu-Moslem quarrels amongst his countrymen he sentenced himself to a fast of 21 days, which fast he completes this week, either by hazardous survival or death. Begging and praying him to break his fast, many high personages have intervened, including the Metropolitan of India, who is an Anglican bishop.

Better maternal, neonatal care

The State provides free hospital attention for those who are unable to provide for their maintenance and it would simply involve an extension of the present system if it were also to provide maternity attendance and treatment for those who are not in a position to pay. Although this dominion is justly proud of possessing the lowest infant mortality rate in the world, it labours under the stigma of a comparatively high maternal mortality rate. Moreover, the death-rate of infants under one month in New Zealand has shown practically no reduction since the Plunket Society commenced its work seventeen years ago. The Director-general of Health has cited some interesting figures relating to the City of Amsterdam, and from these it appears that in Amsterdam the first month mortality is a rapidly falling quantity while in New Zealand it is practically stationary. Closely allied in its causes with the death rate under one month is the mass of still births that occur annually, last year’s record being higher than any previously registered. These figures show New Zealand in a most unfavourable light. It is obvious that present methods are not effective and do not provide the solution of the problem. New measures must be devised. It can be reasonably expected that better treatment of the expectant mother and higher skill on the part of the attendants at the time of birth and immediately afterwards would reduce these rates very materially. If the results which are so desirable are to be secured the "better treatment" and the "higher skill" must be made readily accessible to the class of patient least in a position to be able to afford them. — editorial — ODT, 11.10.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden