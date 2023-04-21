Building boom in Dunedin

William Nees and Sons’ new warehouse, under construction in Hanover St, Dunedin, will be used to display the furniture made in the firm’s factories and the latest goods from English and Scottish carpet and linoleum manufacturers. — Otago Witness, 20.3.1923.

Dunedin is in for a boom time in the building trade, the forthcoming Exhibition, the optimistic feeling in the country, and the better financial outlook being contributing factors to this view of the situation. Messrs Nees and Sons’ new building at the intersection of Hanover and Harrow streets is of brick and concrete, the timber used in its construction being mostly New Zealand red pine and the ceilings fibrous plaster. It stands three storeys high, and has a floor space of 24,000 square feet, and covers fully a quarter of an acre of ground. It has been under construction only 11 weeks, and should material come to hand in time the contractors anticipate completing the work in about four weeks’ time.



How to get to Maori Hill

The tramways committee of the city council reports that, in compliance with the request of the Public Works Department, steps have been taken to ascertain the estimated cost of regrading London street to Heriot row as alternative routes for the proposed tramway to Maori Hill. The City Engineer’s report on the subject, together with plans of the work that would be involved, are laid on the table for the information of council. Copies of the report and plans have been sent to the Public Works Department. The City Engineer’s report indicates that the regrading of the London street route would cost approximately £4600 and the Heriot row route up to £22,195. A further £6000 would he required for walling and reforming London street to suit the Heriot row level. The cost of purchasing properties and the amount of compensation that will need to be paid for altering street levels have not been included in the estimate. The work would leave a two-level street at Heriot row, the cutting at one point reaching a depth of forty feet. The City Engineer adds that the resulting grades will be steeper than desirable. Arrangements have been made further to represent to the Public Works Department the advantages of the direct route to Maori Hill via Pitt street.



France, Germany at impasse

It is now over three months since the French army moved forward to occupy the Ruhr district. It is time, therefore, that some definite evidence should be forthcoming as to whether economic pressure, backed by military force, or passive resistance, is to win the day. The sooner the present painful situation is terminated the better for the interests of Europe and of the peace of the world as a whole. There have been suggestions of negotiation, but these have not been fruitful. The German Government, for its part, has been making a valiant endeavour to insist that the withdrawal of the French troops must precede the opening of negotiations. We are left to the conclusion that the move that can loosen the deadlock must come from Germany.— editorial



So long as it is Gray

Messrs Todd Bros, who have held the Ford car agency for a number of years, having given it over in order to take the Otago and Southland agency for the Gray car. It is understood that the Ford distributors intend to acquire a property in Dunedin, and to distribute the cars from there. The Gray car will be handled for the whole of the dominion by the recently-formed Todd

Motor Company. — ODT, 21.4.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden