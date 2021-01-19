Drunks cause problems

Tapanui team in Dunedin for Country Cricket Week (standing, from left) F. Spittle, P. Boylen, H. Singleton, Jas. Edwards, G. Duthie, A. Reid, A. Ottrey; (kneeling) G. Richards, R. Edwards, A. Crawford, W. Spencer. — Otago Witness, 25.1.1921.

A man with a long thirst which refused to be slaked in the usual way, went into a Chinese fruiterer’s shop in George Street last evening to try the effect of a pound of apricots, which cost him sixpence.

Apparently he thought the apricots not worth the price paid, for he turned swashbuckler, and, calling the Chinaman a profiteer, he hit him on the jaw. This little piece of pugilism will necessitate his appearance in the Police Court this morning on a charge of drunkenness and assault. About the same hour another man stumbled into the Queen’s Gardens and struck his head against a post, which happened to be in his course. His head was cut to the bone and had to be stitched. When he has recovered he will have to answer a charge of drunkenness and a claim for medical expenses.

Country cricket week

The country week of cricket was commenced at the Carisbrook Ground yesterday, when a team from Otago Central met a team from the Grange (on the main wicket) and Tapanui met South Otago. The weather was fine, but a brisk southwest wind blew across the ground, and a fair number of spectators were present. The innovation by the Otago Cricket Association should have the desired result of increasing the interest in the great national summer game.

‘Grubstake’ system

Discovery of oil at Fort Norman, in the Mackenzie River Basin, has resulted in the departure of several parties from Edmonton, Alberta with dog teams to stake claims in advance of others, who will travel by the river route in the spring. At the present time every available berth on all the boats plying to the north has been taken. The rush of hundreds of oil prospectors to the Far North where “strikes” have been reported, has caused the Canadian Government to revive the old grubstake ordinances of Yukon days. As the situation threatens to become serious, it is proposed to prevent those who go in from becoming charges upon the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Therefore, only those in physical condition to stand the rigors of an Arctic winter, and with enough “grub” to keep them, will be permitted to go.

‘Sea-sled’ for Kawau run

A type of watercraft new to Auckland has been built at Kohimarama for the Kawau Island Development Company (states the Herald), and private trials have been made during the last few days with satisfactory results. This is the “sea-sled” boat, construction of which is designed to make the vessel travel onthe surface of the water when speed is developed. The sea-sled built for the company is a small type to carry 15 or 18 passengers. It is 22 ft long and is driven by two 100 horsepower engines, and is said to attain a speed of 40 miles an hour. The company contemplates the provision of two large boats, each carrying 150 passengers, for an express service between Auckland and Kawau.

Young farmers off to South Africa

It is reported (says an exchange) that a number of young farmers in Hawke’s Bay propose shifting their quarters to South Africa. Already fully 20 young men have arranged their passages and others are going to follow. It is stated that they are going to Durban, with the idea of taking up land on the East Coast of the “dark” continent. — ODT, 19.1.1921.