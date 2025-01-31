Glacier tourism booming

A visiting guided party on the Franz Josef Glacier. — Otago Witness, 27.1.1925 Mr H. Grenfell, of Oamaru, who had just returned from a visit to the West Coast, stated that the tourist traffic to the Franz Joseph Glacier this year was very heavy. Hundreds of tourists were coming and going, and the transport arrangements were all that could be desired.

Feathered friend at Milford

A great pet of the Sound, to tourists who make the Milford trip, is a little pigeon gull which comes to the launch as soon as it leaves the Sandfly Huts for the cruise round the Sound. Visitors delight in holding up biscuits which the gull picks daintily out of their hands.

Paint job brightens city

The appearance of the old Post Office has scarcely reflected credit on the Government authorities for a considerable time, but paint and painters can work wonders. On Thursday a dozen of the trade were busy with ladders, paint and brushes, and a gratified public has seen the drab building become alive with the red and yellow facings that are the New Zealand Government's own colours. The transformation is very welcome.

Otago yacht wins first round

Iona handsomely beat Queen March in the first race of the 1925 contest for the Sanders Cup on the Waitemata yesterday. The Otago boat went into the lead five minutes after the start, and was never again headed, winning by 3min 8sec. The race was sailed under ideal conditions, a full-sail south wind proving a splendid test for all.

Mornington cable car upgrade

The electrical apparatus which will be substituted for the present steam driving plant at the Mornington tramsheds has arrived, and the work will be supervised by Mr H. McLennon, city tramways engineer.

Taonga found on Stewart Island

Mrs F. Moore, of Winton, a member of a launch picnic party from Thomson's at Stewart Island, recently found a beautiful old Maori tiki in the sandhills at The Neck, which is at the end of the peninsula. The tiki is about five inches long, and most curiously carved and polished, the latter probably due to being buried in the sand so long, and it is mainly of the colour of old ivory. It is almost in a perfect state of preservation, only a small corner being broken off. The Neck and Rabbit Island are two parts of the island to which many stirring Maori associations cling. Tales are still heard of fierce tribal fights waged there and in years past many interesting relics have been discovered. The sandhills must yet conceal much that will one day be revealed as wind and storm shift the sand and disclose what has laid hidden for generations.

A light application of the law

During the hearing of motor car by-law cases at the City Police Court yesterday, Mr H.W. Bundle SM expressed the view that he did not think it necessary that every car parked outside His Majesty's Theatre should be lighted. The parking area was well lighted, and he thought it an excessive precaution to have every car lighted. Senior-sergeant Mathieson said he agreed with the magistrate, but that the constable had received instructions to prosecute in every case. The Magistrate said it was a matter that the police should consider along with the City Council, and he requested them to take steps in that direction. The Senior-sergeant said he would take the necessary action. - ODT, 31.1.1925

