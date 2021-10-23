Good year for tourism

Mitre Peak and Sinbad Gully, Milford Sound. — Otago Witness, 23.8.1921. COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.OTAGOIMAGES.CO.NZ

The direct revenue from the Tourist Department last year — £42,2l8 — was a record.

There were a large number of visitors from America. The net expenditure was £93,720, compared with £68,858 the previous year. In most of the resorts the expenditure exceeds the revenue. The principal excesses are: Te Aroha, £1433; Rotorua, £7190; Hanmer Springs, £2779; Te Anau and Manapouri, £643; Queenstown, £448.

The Mount Cook Hermitage paid its way all but £6; Waitomo Caves showed a profit of £2813. The report contains a plea for an expansion of the spa work in New Zealand. In all 963 people visited the Hermitage. Of these 424 came from the South Island, 168 from the North Island, and 371 from overseas.

People from England, America, Australia, China, and other countries made the journey from Te Anau to Milford Sound, the number being easily a record. It was unfortunate that when the heavy rush of visitors set in the arrangement made for the opening of Mrs Sutherland's house and the use of her launches at Milford Sound was unable to be kept. This resulted in a certain amount of congestion at Christmas time, and disappointment to some who were unable to see the Sound. The department has completed arrangements for the supply of a large launch from the Bluff, which will be in commission next season, and will accommodate all comers.

Bauchop Memorial Shield presented

The great respect in which the memory of the late Colonel Arthur Bauchop CMG is held at Port Chalmers was evidenced by the large attendance in the local Garrison Hall on Saturday evening to witness the presentation of the Bauchop Memorial Shield to the cadets of the Port Chalmers military district. The shield, which is of appropriate design and creditable workmanship, is the tribute of members of the Fourth and Fifth South African Contingents to the memory of their revered officer, whose brilliant military career closed in honour on Gallipoli Peninsula. Colonel Bauchop was a native of Port Chalmers, a soldier of New Zealand and a born leader. The

Mayor of Port Chalmers (Mr J.M. Stevenson) said the gathering was in honour of Colonel Bauchop. The shield was a tribute to his memory. He concluded by reading the record of Colonel Bauchop’s military services from the time he joined the Volunteers until his death. In accepting the shield on behalf of the cadets, Major Lampen said he would like to express gratitude to the men who fought in South Africa and to thank them for the memorial shield to the boys of the Port Chalmers district. Personally he had many happy recollections of Colonel Bauchop, who was one of nature's gentlemen and was beloved by all.

Rise and Shine dredge profitable

The directors of the Rise and Shine Company have issued the following report for the half year ended September 30: ‘‘Work at the claim has been carried on with but little interruption during the past six months, and while no large returns have been got, the weekly average has been sufficiently good to provide a fair margin over working expenses, as the balance sheet shows. A reserve of £1000 has been created, and there is a substantial surplus over and above that.

The dredge is in good order, and provided the ground continues to give payable returns, will be engaged on the present cut until about the end of next year, when another one adjoining it, and of similar area, will be taken up.’’

— ODT, 24.10.1921.