Impressive meat display

New Zealand lamb on display at the British Empire Exhibition at Wembley, London. Otago Witness, 26.8.1924 The New Zealand Court at Wembley is practically complete. The important section given over to refrigeration is generally found to be of great interest.

Two of the chambers contain meat. In one of those the carcases of lambs for ever revolve from swivels in the roof, and some of them have sashes bearing the words: "Prime New Zealand lamb." On the floor of this chamber are arranged the animals that were frozen whole in the dominion, and the compartment is divided into partitions with a scenic background, which is intended to depict a section of pastoral life in New Zealand. In the second meat chamber there are whole carcases of lamb and mutton, and also innumerable joints. Ribbon streamers attached to a whole carcase connect with the corresponding cut section, the idea being to inform the uninitiated from which part of the lamb or sheep the joint has been cut. Beef and pork are here displayed, too, and at each corner is the sheep of the taxidermist, awaiting, with plaintive expression, its turn to be led to the slaughter. The arrangement of this meat display in detail was placed by Mr R.S. Forsyth in the bands of one of Smithfield’s leading window dressers. Armed with details as to space and the supplies available, he set to work to carry out his commission, and that his arrangement is well appreciated is evident from the fact that both the High Commissioner and Mr Roberts have had a number of unsolicitedtestimonials from people who have been impressed with the meat exhibit. — ODT London correspondent

Demand for Maori texts

Whether the Maori language will ultimately survive, or gradually be corrupted by contact with the English tongue and suffer the decadence which has overtaken so many native dialects under the pressure of the advance of civilisation, makes matter for fertile speculation. The story of the reduction to written form of the original Maori tongue is full of romantic interest. The task of evangelisation was made possible by a close study of the Maori language, which had first of all to be reduced to written form. In 1815 Mr Kendall prepared a primer, which was printed in Sydney. Between 1817 and 1821 a Maori dictionary was compiled by Professor Lee, of Cambridge University, with the aid of Tui and Titori, two of Marsden’s Maori students, and later of Mr Kendall, Hongi and Waikato.In 1862 the Rev W.L. Williams DD, afterwards Bishop of Waiapu, compiled a book of "First Lessons in Maori" which was published in London. Ten years later a second edition was printed and published in Auckland and the book has since then passed through five new editions. Mr H.W. Williams MA, of Gisborne, has now prepared a seventh edition, published by Whitcombe and Tombs (4s 6d).

Wages push up fares

In view of the prospective heavy loss that will be entailed in the running of the present Sunday services to Roslyn and Maori Hill as a result of the granting of double time for Sunday work to employees, the Tramways Committee of the City Council recommends that the up fare on Sundays on the line be increased to 4 pence — 3d on the cable line to the junction, and 1d

on the electric line from the junction to Maori Hill. The present fare is 3d right through. It is also considered that it will be necessary to revise the present Sunday timetable, and that aspect of the matter is being looked into by the manager, and will be reported on again. — ODT, 12.7.1924

