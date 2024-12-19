Keen interest at show

Owaka Agricultural and Pastoral Society’s 17th annual show on December 17, 1924: Mr J. Duley's champion Ayrshire bull. — Otago Witness, 6.1.1925

The annual show of the Owaka A and P Society was held on the society’s ground at Owaka on Wednesday.

The attendance of the public was not as great as the previous year, this being attributed to the fact that a sports meeting was to be held at Tahakopa the following day. At all events the train which ran down from the terminus to Owaka was poorly patronised compared with the corresponding train which ran the previous year. The admission money collected at the gate amounted to £51

8s 6d yesterday, against £70 in 1923. Although there was a falling off in the attendance, the interest in the show was quite keen. The officials were on the ground at an early hour, and when the train arrived from Balclutha at noon the show was in full swing, and the last event of the competitions section was completed at 5.15pm.

There has always been a close ethical association between civilisation and character, and every student of history knows how profoundly the altruistic instinct, a mutual concern for the welfare of others and the service of the common weal have influenced the growth of civilisation. In the ultimate summing up of life, it is clearly apparent that no man lives to himself, and the attempt to do so at once limits the personal power and reacts in vicious influences upon the individual. But when the

individual interests are wisely subordinated to those of the State, the result is an undoubted gain to the personal and social stability and character, as well as a wider and worthier development in national efficiency.

Buses could feed trams

Some of the members of the City Council seem to be exceedingly apprehensive of the possibility of competition between the municipal tramway system and a fleet of motor buses. Their fears are founded on the success with which the establishment of motor bus services in some other cities has been attended. It does not necessarily follow, however, that the enterprise of private companies in providing services of this description in this city would be similarly rewarded. There would be a comparatively

limited field within which motor buses could be profitably employed in the urban area. But there is merit in the suggestion that if there are to be motor bus services at all they should be operated by the City Corporation in conjunction with the municipal tramways. As “feeders” to the tramway system, motor buses would doubtless serve a useful purpose, and the extent of the patronage which was secured by them would furnish the Tramways Department with information that would be of value

to it in formulating a policy of future extensions. But there does not seem to be any sufficient reason for the City Council anticipating the possibility of competition by placing orders for the delivery of motor buses in numbers for which it may conceivably have no profitable use. — editorial

Dunedin guidebook published

In compiling and producing a very neat and attractive little handbook as a guide to Dunedin, Messrs Coulls, Somerville, Wilkie have met a distinct want and have done a real service to the city. The booklet, which is appropriately entitled “Charms of Dunedin”, is freely illustrated with views well selected from the endless variety of beautiful scenes that the city presents. — ODT, 19.12.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden