Stricken airship limps home

Ground crew haul ropes to secure British airship R33 at Pulham, Norfolk, following a damaging break from its mooring mast and a difficult return after being blown out to sea. — Otago Witness, 26.5.1925

Girl, 11, put into care

London, April 17: "Who’s got any cigarettes?" was the almost general inquiry from the crew of R33 as they climbed out from the gondolas. They had been greeted with rousing cheers from the thousands gathered at Pulham, where the onlookers were amazed to see the extent of the damage to the airship’s fabric. Her arrival was almost marked by tragedy. One of the mooring wheels, still hanging from a rope, just missed the roof of a house and then swung over the heads of the crowd and finally shattered a tree. Everybody idolised Flight-lieutenant Booth, who pleaded: "All I want is sleep." The wireless operator, Keeley, was also worn out, and both were glad to get away to rest. There was general surprise at the little effects of the buffeting among the crew, who explained that the climax was fighting the gale over Youiden. This battle went on for nine hours in an area of 50 square miles. The airship was first over Holland, and then was swept out to sea, then back again. It was after midnight before Lieutenant Booth was able to keep her nose headed homewards. A leading official in the Air Ministry says, as proof of the air-worthiness of R33, and also the skill of the crew in a supreme test, it was well worth while that the accident happened. The logbook would add a fascinating and valuable story to the world’s wonderful flights.

Before Mr J.R. Bartholomew SM in the Juvenile Court on Saturday, a girl 11 years of age was charged with stealing 8s 3d in cash from a cash register belonging to the Tivoli Tea-rooms. Sergeant McEntee, who prosecuted, said the girl was seen taking the money from the cash register. She was stopped, and the money found in her possession. Cash had been missed from the register two or three times previously, and the girl had admitted taking money on other occasions. Mr F.G. Cumming handed in a report. The Magistrate said the girl appeared to have run about too freely. The mother of the girl said her daughter had gone messages for the young woman in charge of the shop. She was backward in some of her studies. She had given no trouble at home. Sergeant McEntee said the home influences were not good. The Magistrate said that it was evident the girl had not benefited by the schooling she had received, and should be sent to a special school. She would be committed to the Caversham Industrial School, to be brought up in the Salvation Army form of religion.

NZ takes control of Tokelau

Some time ago the New Zealand Government was asked by His Majesty the King to take over control of the Union Group, near Samoa. The matter has since been considered by the New Zealand Government, the principal question being whether the Union Group should be made part of New Zealand or whether it should be administered from New Zealand and Samoa by the New Zealand Government under the authority of the British Government.

On Saturday Sir Francis Bell stated that Cabinet decided that the group should not be added to the boundaries of New Zealand, but that they should be governed by New Zealand under the direction of His Majesty’s Government.

Union Group lies north of Samoa, and consists of five clusters of islets. The area of the group is about seven square miles and the population about 1000 natives. — ODT, 20.4.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden