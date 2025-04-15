A ding-dong go at the tennis

Otago Lawn Tennis Association’s Easter tournament at Dunedin: Miss Pattison, winner ladies’ singles; Messrs S.N. Brown and G. Clark, men’s doubles. — Otago Witness, 21.4.1925

Yesterday was the fourth day of the Otago Lawn Tennis Association’s Easter Tournament.

Coming along nicely

Much interest was taken in the final of the Men's Championship Doubles between Black and Sumpter, and the veterans S.N. Brown and G. Clark. A good exhibition of the game was expected, and the players did not disappoint. Brown and Clark took the first set 6-2 and had got in the first game of the next set when rain intervened. On resuming, the younger men set off well and won the first two games and led 3-2. They failed to win another in the set, however, though most of the remaining games went to deuce. The eighth was really the crucial game in the set when Black, serving, held the lead 40-15, but eventually lost the game. The third set was a "ding-dong go," characterised by many pretty and brilliant rallies. Brown was playing a great game and placing with uncanny accuracy. Both he and Black won rounds of applause more than once for recovering apparently impossible shots. The fourth game with Sumpter serving ran to deuce three times before Sumpter and Black won it, making the score two all. Sumpter and Black won the sixth and seventh games and led 4-3. Clark, serving, however, took the next game to love and evened to four all. The next two games went to deuce, and five-all was called. Black, serving, lost the next to 30, and Clark, serving, took the following one to 15, winning game, set, and championship. The splendid showing made by Brown was freely commented on. Guy and Miss McAdam fought out the final of the Mixed Doubles Championship with Sumpter and Miss Pattison, the new lady champion.

During the luncheon hour yesterday the chairman and members of the South Otago Hospital Board paid a visit to the new South Otago Hospital building, which is in the course of erection. Situated on the hill overlooking the town, the building could not have been better placed. The first thing to strike the visitor is the magnificent panoramic view from the buildings. The Molyneux River stretches below on one side, and over the town of Balclutha a wonderful view of Inchclutha is obtained. The sweeping winds bring a freshness that makes the site an ideal one. The work on the buildings is well in hand. The plastering work is being gone on with and the interior of the main building is gradually being completed. The wards have been built facing in a northerly direction. The nurses’ home, which is well under way, is being built some hundred yards from the hospital building. The board’s inspector expressed himself as being highly satisfied with the progress that is being made. It is anticipated that the work will be completed about December next.

Lowliest tar seals the water

At Port Chalmers practical experimenting in the tar sealing of roads is being carried out by the town manager (Mr J. Tait). A portion of Beach Street, from the Square to the railway crossing, was tar sealed a few months ago. Although this portion of the street is subject to the heavy traffic to and from the railway goods sheds the initial tar sealing of it proved so successful that a second coating of tar and sand was applied yesterday. The tar sealing seems to render the surface of the road waterproof and to make it less liable to be cut up by traffic. Should the experiment prove quite satisfactory other streets will be similarly improved.

— ODT, 15.4.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)