A ding-dong go at the tennis

Coming along nicely
During the luncheon hour yesterday the chairman and members of the South Otago Hospital Board paid a visit to the new South Otago Hospital building, which is in the course of erection. Situated on the hill overlooking the town, the building could not have been better placed. The first thing to strike the visitor is the magnificent panoramic view from the buildings. The Molyneux River stretches below on one side, and over the town of Balclutha a wonderful view of Inchclutha is obtained. The sweeping winds bring a freshness that makes the site an ideal one. The work on the buildings is well in hand. The plastering work is being gone on with and the interior of the main building is gradually being completed. The wards have been built facing in a northerly direction. The nurses’ home, which is well under way, is being built some hundred yards from the hospital building. The board’s inspector expressed himself as being highly satisfied with the progress that is being made. It is anticipated that the work will be completed about December next.
Lowliest tar seals the water
At Port Chalmers practical experimenting in the tar sealing of roads is being carried out by the town manager (Mr J. Tait). A portion of Beach Street, from the Square to the railway crossing, was tar sealed a few months ago. Although this portion of the street is subject to the heavy traffic to and from the railway goods sheds the initial tar sealing of it proved so successful that a second coating of tar and sand was applied yesterday. The tar sealing seems to render the surface of the road waterproof and to make it less liable to be cut up by traffic. Should the experiment prove quite satisfactory other streets will be similarly improved.
— ODT, 15.4.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)