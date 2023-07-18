Kiwi liberators remembered

The entrance to Avenue d’Honneur, erected to the memory of New Zealand soldiers at Le Quesnoy, France. The arch was designed by S. Hurst Seager, of Christchurch. — Otago Witness, 2.10.1923

Lord Milner unveiled the memorial.

It was an inspiring sight. The battlements were black with people, and the choir sang a hymn of praise.

Lord Milner, in eulogising the New Zealanders as the deliverers of the town, highly praised the New Zealand Division.

The Mayor said: "We will never forget." Marshal Joffre said that he brought the French army’s salutations to the soldiers and people of New Zealand.

Many wreaths were placed on the balustrade by the inhabitants of Le Quesnoy. Sir James Allen, in a speech at the Le Quesnoy ceremony, paid a tribute to the glory of the fallen heroes, and dwelt on the necessity of strengthening the Anglo-French friendship.

He deposited wreaths on behalf of the Government and people of New Zealand.



Thrilling story of recapture

The unveiling of the memorial at Le Quesnoy to the New Zealand troops will strike a responsive chord in the hearts of the people of this dominion.

Pressing hard upon the British columns retreating from Mons, the Germans reached the historic French fortress town at the end of August, 1914.

Rather more than four years later it fell to the New Zealand Division to recapture this stronghold.

It is a thrilling story, that of the capture of Le Quesnoy. Without intense bombardment, which would have destroyed historic monuments and material wealth and caused casualties among the civil population, a frontal assault on the fortress town was impossible, and it was arranged therefore to envelop it from the flanks.

The operations of November 4, 1918, which included the capture of Le Quesnoy, are described as, in point of material gains, the most successful of the actions of the New Zealand Division during the war. A week later came the Armistice.

— editorial



Donor assists good works

Mr Duncan Wright, who is still an active worker amongst the aged poor of the city despite his great age, has received a cheque for £50 from a lady to assist in his mission of mercy. Needless to say, Mr Wright greatly appreciated the generosity of the donor, and it is just as needless to say that the expenditure of the sum will result in benefits that will be greatly appreciated by those receiving them.

Mr Wright, whose activities as a city missionary in Dunedin have endeared him to many in all walks of life, has minimised the effect of the passage of years on his work. Today he will enter his eighty-third year, but he is still doing a great deal among the poor, giving particular attention to the aged.



A pithy observation

Not merely are non-skid tyres desirable for motor-cars, but non-skid brains are necessary for the drivers.

— by ‘Wayfarer’



PM craves short, sharp, shock

"I wish we had a Lord High Executioner here as they have in ‘The Mikado’," said the Prime Minister when at an early hour this morning he rose in his place in Parliament to reply to the arguments of Labour and Opposition members in the debate on the Budget. "Here is a Parliament," said Mr Massey, "not more than six months old, yet we have had 10 want-of-confidence motions and 10 debates."



ODT loses colleague to flu

Among those who have succumbed to influenza of the pneumonic type is George Kedzlie, a member of the Daily Times reading staff, who died yesterday.

Mr Kedzlie was 18 years of age, and had been employed on this paper for about 18 months.

His parents live at Halfway Bush, and he was educated at the Wakari School, further scholastic studies being made impossible by an illness.

Of a quiet, studious nature, he was nevertheless ambitious, and his career was promising.

— ODT, 18.7.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)