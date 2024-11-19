Navy cheers for Jellicoe

Outgoing governor-general Admiral of the Fleet Viscount Jellicoe takes a salute from a naval guard of honour on the Wellington waterfront alongside light cruiser HMS Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 25.11.1924 Wellington, November 18: The Governor-General (Viscount Jellicoe) paid a farewell visit to HMS Dunedin and Veronica this morning.

He was received by a guard of honour of 100 seamen and stokers from the Dunedin, and the latter’s band. After inspecting the guard he went on board, being received by a guard of the Royal Marines. The officers were then presented to his Excellency, who afterwards walked round the companies of both ships. At the conclusion all assembled on the quarter-deck, and Lord Jellicoe bade all good-bye. The Commander briefly replied, and called for three cheers for their Excellencies, which were given in hearty sailor fashion.

Municipal elections

Vote, vote, vote! to-morrow. If you can’t vote often (and unfortunately in these degenerate days, you can’t), vote early, and at any rate — vote! Yes, a fortnight ago it was "Please to remember the Fifth of November . . . . This week it is Please to remember the Twentieth of November. I see no reason why the obligations of Dunedin ratepayers should be forgotten to-morrow. Sinking to sleep tonight, every person on the roll should murmur to himself (embracing herself) "I shall vote, I shall vote, I shall vote!” The credit of Dunedin is at stake; the Argus eyes of the universe are upon us; shall it be recorded to our disgrace that unintelligent apathy lulled

us into neglect of our civic duties? — by ‘Wayfarer’

Economics prof appointed

At yesterday’s meeting of the University Council applications for the Chair of Economics were considered and it was resolved to appoint Dr Allan G.B. Fisher to the position. Dr Allan George Barnard Fisher BA, of Melbourne, has been lecturer and tutor in psychology, logic and ethics, University of Melbourne and Queen’s College, and has done research work at the London School of Economics; and a thesis on "Some Problems of Wages and Their Regulation in Great Britain since 1918." His special study has been the methods of regulating wages upon which he has brought together a great fund of information.

Support for Anzac Ave build

Visitors to Victoria know what a tremendous asset the highway from Melbourne to St Kilda is, though it may not directly return a penny of revenue to the local authorities, and the construction of a highway from Auckland to Onehunga provides in our own country a similar illustration of the advantage derived by the public from undertakings of this kind. The highway from Anzac square to Pelichet Bay will constitute a great civic improvement, and at the expense of undertaking it the city will secure for all time a noble reserve of large dimensions that will be available for purposes of recreation. If they weigh the benefits that will accrue to the city from sanctioning the loan against the cost that will be thrown on the rates, the ratepayers must, if they possess vision and are capable of taking a wide outlook, come to the conclusion that the loan proposal is one which they should warmly support. — editorial

Waiting for the train

The Roxburgh Railway League (writes our Lawrence correspondent) has been in communication with the Government, stressing the urgency of pushing ahead the railway from Miller’s Flat to Roxburgh at the earliest possible date. It is understood that the Public Works Department intends to make a survey of the proposed route immediately, now that this line has been authorised. — ODT, 19.11.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden