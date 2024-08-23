NZ goods sales boom from expo

New Zealand-grown fruit on display in the New Zealand court at the British Empire Exhibition, Wembley, London. — Otago Witness 14.10.1924 It is estimated that one-third of the 10,000,000 visitors to the Exhibition have entered the New Zealand Pavilion — an average of 50,000 a day.

Thousands of cases of apples, 23,000 samples of honey and 25,000 packets of butter have been sold, reaching homes all over Britain. A grocer in a provincial town told the authorities that he had doubled his sales of New Zealand butter owing to the publicity at Wembley. There have been numerous migration inquiries, including many middle-class professional men desiring a change of occupation, with capital ranging from £200 to several thousands. Many European inquiries for flax, pelts, rabbit skins, woollens, rugs, timbers, meat, butter and milk products have been received.

Test lights up Carisbrook

Last night a demonstration of powerful marine flood lights was given at Carisbrook. One lamp was posted on the roof of the grandstand and the other at the press box on the opposite side of the ground, and the light from that one alone made reading in the back seats of the stand a simple matter. The lights operate on a lighthouse principle, and though originally each one is of 1200 candle power the lenses multiply this to 3600 candle power. Another remarkable feature is that the cost of burning for each one is only about 1 shilling 3 pence an hour, so they could hardly be called an extravagance. A number of youths and boys playing football on the ground the previous night were able to take the ball without any difficulty with two lights lit.

State planting trees in South

The planting of an additional 2000 acres of trees in the Canterbury-Otago district is the objective of the State Forest Service this season. The new areas this season include about 550 acres at Tapanui and 100 acres at Naseby. The season started about a month ago, and already approximately 100 acres have been planted at Tapanui. The Forest Service has a full staff of workmen engaged. In addition to its own planting operations, the State Forest Service has supplied three-quarters of a million trees to farmers and public bodies. The stock of available trees is now sold out, those on hand being required for State plantations.

Tech students’ military skills

A week’s course of training in barracks at Kensington has just been concluded by the Technical College day boys, who gave a display of their work in the drill hall yesterday afternoon. The officers expressed themselves as highly pleased with the work carried out, and in shooting particularly they said some excellent results had been achieved. Out of 145 boys no fewer than 85 secured their marksmen’s badges — out of a possible of 120 the average score was 98 points.

Toll suggestion for Brighton Rd

A considerable portion of the time of the Taieri County Council was taken up yesterday discussing matters in connection with the Green Island to Taieri Month road, principally the portion between Green Island and Brighton. A deputation appeared before the council and urged that some action should be taken immediately. A special loan was suggested, also the installation of a tollgate, and that the road should be brought under the Highways Board. — ODT, 23.8.1924

