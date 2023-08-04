OBHS arch dedicated

Old boys and pupils of Otago Boys' High School form a procession from Otago Girls' High School (the boys' school's first site) through the school's new memorial gate. — Otago Witness, 14.8.1923

Like every other school in the dominion, the Otago Boys’ High School gave freely of her best sons in that great conflict, and of these nearly 200 are numbered with "the unreturning brave." It was fitting, therefore, that the first of all the functions at this Diamond Jubilee should be the dedication of the beautiful memorial archway, which records in letters of brass the glorious roll call of those who thus gave, their all. This ceremony took place at half-past 2 yesterday afternoon. The weather was fine, but a cold, biting wind made itself felt by the assembled crowds. A large section of London street in the vicinity of the archway was roped off, and seats were placed for the next-of-kin of the deceased commemorated on the arch and for subscribers to it. Groups of High School cadets and a guard of honour were drawn up in handy positions, and a large number of High School girls were among those present. The "old boys," as they do not object to be called, assembled in decades under banners further down the street and marched to the places set apart for them.



Signaller for Exchange corner

A system of traffic control will be started in Dunedin on Monday, when a policeman will be stationed in Custom House square. The control will commence at 8 o’clock in the morning and continue till 8 o’clock at night.



President Warren Harding dies

President Harding suffered a relapse early in the evening. At first the trouble appeared to be only slight. Then he fell into a state of coma 15 minutes before his death, which occurred at 7.30pm, San Francisco time. The cause of death was apoplexy. Dr Sawyer was alone in the room when the climax came. He called Mrs Harding, who rushed for other doctors, but it was too late. The end came with extreme suddenness. Dr Sawyer had been telling the pressmen that President Harding had had his best day since he became ill, and had definitely entered upon the stage of convalescence. It is feared that the shock will have a serious effect upon Mrs Harding, who has recently recovered from a grave illness. Vice-President Coolidge will now probably proceed to Washington, where the oath of office will be administered by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.The news reached the Prime Minster at 4.45pm. Mr Massey said: "I have just received the news that the President of the United States has passed away. I am going to ask the House to adjourn out of respect to the memory of the late President Harding." The Leader of the Opposition (Mr T.M. Wilford) said he entirely agreed with the action proposed by the Prime Minister.The Governor-General has despatched the following telegraphic message to His Majesty’s Ambassador at Washington: "The news of the death of President Harding came to us as a profound shock, and created the deepest regret. On behalf of the Government and the people of New Zealand, I beg that Your Excellency will convey to the Government of the United States an expression of our great sorrow at the loss which, their country sustained by the death of so distinguished a figure, and an assurance of our heartfelt sympathy with them."



Concision beats precision

That precision is an enviable quality no one will deny, especially those connected with Police Court procedure. There are times that it changes to triviality, and an example of this occurred in the Police Court yesterday when the case of a man charged with negligent driving was being heard. A witness was giving evidence, and remarked that the vehicle was approaching him "in an erratic course." "Just a minute," interrupted the magistrate (Mr H.W. Bundle), "what exactly do you mean by an erratic course?" The witness was willing to explain: "Erratic, according to Webster —," he began, but once more he was interrupted. "We don't want to hear about Webster," said the magistrate, "we want to know what you mean by erratic as far as this case is concerned." And in good, plain English, without any further reference to Webster, witness went on with his story. — ODT, 4.8.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden