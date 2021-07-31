Otago team for Springboks

Otago: W. Duncan (captain), G. Owles, R. Bell, H. Harty, J. Richardson, D. Boreham, W. Bain, C. Sonntag, F. Cabot, E.B. Stewart and A. Perry. — Otago Witness, 9.8.1921

Another trial match was played on Saturday, at the Caledonian Ground.

At the conclusion of the trial match the selectors — Messrs D.M. Stuart, W. Brown, and A. McDonald — met and picked the following team to represent Otago against the South Africans on Wednesday, August 10: Full-back Watson (Zingari); three-quarters Stewart (Pirates), Owles (Kaikorai), Ward (University); five-eighths Harley (Kaikorai), Perry (University); Half-back McNaughton (Zingari-Richmond); forwards Duncan (Kaikorai, captain), Bain (Southern), Turnbull (Kaikorai), Richardson (Alhambra), Sonntag (Kaikorai), Harty (University), Boreham (Southern), Cabot (University, wing); reserves back, Bell (Pirates); forwards Geary (Southern), Coombea (Alhambra). Mr A.McDonald, the coach, wishes it to be known that every selected member must attend at Carisbrook at 4.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday next for daylight practice. Failure to put in an appearance may lead to cancellation of selection.

Electricity line to Milton

The hardwood poles for carrying the power transmission line from Waipori to Milton are now all on the ground, and a start will be made today with their erection.

To begin with, a gang of about a dozen men will be engaged on the work, and they will establish a camp along the route to be followed by the line. At present the wire supplying Milton will branch off about a mile and a half this side of Berwick and will be taken around the west side of Lake Waihola and through Clarendon into Milton, a distance of some 18 miles. Some of the electrical gear and equipment for this line has not yet arrived, but as soon as it does the installation of the wiring, insulators and transformers will be pushed forward. Mr M.C. Henderson (city electrical engineer) estimates that the department will be supplying power to Milton before the end of the present year.

A start is also to be made very soon with the erection of the poles for the Portobello extension, and as the electrical material for this work is already in the store in Dunedin, the erection of the line should go forward steadily during the next few months. Subscribers to this source of power may, according to Mr Henderson, expect to be connected up before Christmas.

Agitation for tidier city approach

The northern approach to the city has long been an eyesore both to citizens and visitors (says the annual report of the Otago Expansion League), the mudflats and rubbish tips being anything but hygienic.

Early in May last year the league organised a large deputation comprised of representatives of local bodies and associations, which waited on the Harbour Board suggesting that until the board could reclaim the whole area by dredging spoil from the harbour, an embankment fit to carry a double line of rail should be constructed over the Leith estuary to Black Jack’s Point.

The report of the Harbour Board engineer was against the proposal, on the ground that the cost of the embankment would be three times the amount which the board was pledged to spend. The question has not been lost sight of, however, and in the closing days of the league's year arrangements were made for a special committee of the league.

- ODT, 1.8.1921