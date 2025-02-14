Polio disrupts school 50th

Posing to mark the 50th anniversary of South Dunedin’s Forbury School, the back three rows are of 1905-1914 pupils and, in the front row, representatives of the latest ten years. — Otago Witness, 24.2.1925 The jubilee celebrations of the Forbury School were commenced last evening in the Coronation Hall, St Kilda. The hall was very tastefully decorated with flowers and streamers, and there was a large attendance. The proceedings were opened with a verse of the National Anthem. The Jubilee Committee had had to postpone the children’s functions that day on account of the epidemic. The committee were going to entertain the children, however, when the school was reopened.

Give me shelter

An unusual plea for shelter was made by a member of the City Council at its meeting this week — “shelter for the Corporation motor cars at the back of the Town Hall.” This showed a nice solicitude, no doubt, for the Council’s property and the comfort of its users. But shelter for the citizens is even a little more important than additional provision for Corporation vehicles. What about shelter, for instance, for passengers on the Corporation hill cable cars, especially the famous Roslyn car? On a wet night maybe fifty persons hanging on desperately outside one of these cars have simply to endure with stoicism whatever drenching comes their way. And in connection with shelter it remains yet to be explained why users of the Maori Hill extension

service should have still to put up with a real hardship in the absence of anything in the shape of a shelter-shed at the terminus. — editorial

Railway worker killed

The Superintendent of Police has received advice that James Ryan, a single man, 30 years of age, was thrown from a truck on the railway extension works at Miller’s Flat yesterday morning and killed. He was a native of Ireland, and had only been a year in the dominion.

Breaking news

It is expected that the result of the New Zealand football team’s first match against British Columbia will reach here early to-morrow afternoon. It will be circulated from the Daily Times office upon the arrival of the cable message.

Waitaki salmon running

Three very fine specimens of salmon caught in the Waitaki River were received by the Marine Department this week, the first of the present season, and there seems to be every indication that the hopes for a specially good run this year will be realised. The fish received were in splendid condition, and weighed 28 pounds, 22lb and 18lb respectively. The best fish was sent to Government House.

The law is an ass

The laws which are being administered to-day simply bristle with absurdities. Thus, if a person wilfully injures another and death follows as the result of the injury within a year and a day, the aggressor may be indicted for murder. But let another day dawn before the charge is made, and he can snap his fingers at the law. Similarly, you cannot charge a man with burglary unless he not only “enters” but "breaks." Thus, if a door or window is obligingly left open, and he strolls in and takes your silver, he is no “burglar”, nor if the house is not a “dwelling-house," or if he uses his jemmy at any time after 6am and before 9pm, though the deed may be done in an hour of darkness. — ODT, 14.2.1925