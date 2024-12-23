Santa sallies forth with gifts

A Christmas display of toys, sweets and decorations for visiting children at the Salvation Army Citadel, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 6.1.1925

Steamship runs aground

By no means the least happy section of the community during the festive season are the children of the working people, for Santa Claus does not forget them. He sends each one of them an invitation to be present at the Salvation Army Citadel, and there he promises them, they will see and receive something which will make them remember that Christmas is, after all, the most gladsome time of the whole long year. Yesterday was the day, and as the children filed in they gasped in wonderment at the beautiful illuminated Christmas tree, blooming with the desirable "fruit", in the shape of toys, boxes of chocolates etc. Fully 500 children were present, and the first "child" to receive a toy was the Mayor (Mr H.L. Tapley), who accepted from Father Christmas (a strangely youthful looking "greybeard’’) a doll and a balloon. "Every toy and every box of chocolates," said Ensign Coombs to a Daily Times reporter, "was contributed by local people. One gentleman gave 60 dolls and 250 boxes of chocolates, and another 100 boxes of biscuits and 100 boxes of chocolates. In all we have distributed over 1000 gifts to-day to children under 12 years, and the mothers have yet to receive their gifts. Nor have the old people been forgotten, and cakes, fresh eggs, and jam will be sent to them tomorrow. I wonder," Ensign Coombe concluded, "if any other town can beat Dunedin for generosity. I doubt it." The result of the Army’s Christmas cheer appeal certainly speaks well for Dunedin, and is a clear indication that there still exists, even in these troublous times, that spirit of "peace on earth and goodwill towards man," which should pervade the Yuletide season.

About 2 o’clock yesterday morning, in heavy rain and pitch darkness, the SS Konini (Union Steam Ship Co) went ashore at Whale Head or South-West Point, on the coast at the back of Bluff Hill, about half a mile from the Ocean Beach. The vessel was making about nine knots at the time of the disaster and struck heavily on a ledge of rocks about two chains out from the rugged coastline. Fortunately, there was no wind, though a heavy swell was running, and in intense darkness the situation was sufficiently precarious. Four rockets were fired, and the ship’s whistle was blown steadily. Distress signals were heard, and the Harbour Board’s tug was immediately despatched from Bluff. She arrived off the scene of the wreck about 4.20am, and, standing out about 100 yards, took off the crew, who left the Konini in the ship’s boats. There was no loss of life and no casualty of any kind.

What DIC stands for

As all residents of Dunedin are aware, the handsome premises at present occupied by the DIC in Princes street were designed with the especial purpose of providing a drapery emporium superior in every architectural respect to anything in Dunedin, at the period, could boast. Whether the original intentions were fully carried out, and the end aimed at achieved or not, the purchasing public are the best judges; but, whatever measure of success may have been attained, it must be evident to every present-day visitor that great improvements contributing to the display of goods, the convenience of customers, and the comfort of employees have been made by the Drapery Importing Company. — ODT, 23.12.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden