Santa sallies forth with gifts

Steamship runs aground
About 2 o’clock yesterday morning, in heavy rain and pitch darkness, the SS Konini (Union Steam Ship Co) went ashore at Whale Head or South-West Point, on the coast at the back of Bluff Hill, about half a mile from the Ocean Beach. The vessel was making about nine knots at the time of the disaster and struck heavily on a ledge of rocks about two chains out from the rugged coastline. Fortunately, there was no wind, though a heavy swell was running, and in intense darkness the situation was sufficiently precarious. Four rockets were fired, and the ship’s whistle was blown steadily. Distress signals were heard, and the Harbour Board’s tug was immediately despatched from Bluff. She arrived off the scene of the wreck about 4.20am, and, standing out about 100 yards, took off the crew, who left the Konini in the ship’s boats. There was no loss of life and no casualty of any kind.
What DIC stands for
As all residents of Dunedin are aware, the handsome premises at present occupied by the DIC in Princes street were designed with the especial purpose of providing a drapery emporium superior in every architectural respect to anything in Dunedin, at the period, could boast. Whether the original intentions were fully carried out, and the end aimed at achieved or not, the purchasing public are the best judges; but, whatever measure of success may have been attained, it must be evident to every present-day visitor that great improvements contributing to the display of goods, the convenience of customers, and the comfort of employees have been made by the Drapery Importing Company. — ODT, 23.12.1924
Compiled by Peter Dowden