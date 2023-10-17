Te Rangihiroa on clothes, health

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Rubbish by the drayload
"Cleaning-up Week" is now in full swing, the residents in the city and suburbs having now become more acquainted with the objects of the movement. Yesterday 12 extra drays were called on to handle a large amount of stuff. A tally is being kept of the number of drayloads of rubbish, which is being taken to the tips, and when the total is added up at the end of the week it will no doubt be found that a very large quantity of waste material has been shifted.
Improvements for limbless soldiers
A meeting of limbless ex-soldiers to consider matters affecting their welfare was held in the Returned Soldiers’ Clubroom last night, when Mr A. C. Laing occupied the chair. It was decided that an endeavour be made to arrange a meeting with Mr J. D. Harper, the representative of the N.Z.R.S.A. on the Pensions Board during the board’s next visit to Dunedin. The question of artificial limbs was exhaustively discussed, it being pointed out that very great progress had been made in the manufacture of metal legs in England. It was suggested that an endeavour be made through the Government to have General Sir Donald M’Gavin make an investigation of the various types of metal limbs during his present visit to England. A suggestion was also made that the Government might advantageously import samples of various metal limbs for trial purposes. Artificial arms were discussed, but the opinion was expressed that these were in the main not satisfactory. A suggestion was put forward that periodical reports embodying all the recent improvements in limbs could be obtained from the Imperial Ministry of Pensions.
Clothing allowance to armless men was discussed, the chairman explaining that the Pensions Commission had made no recommendation for an allowance to artificial arm wearers or to wearers of other mechanical appliances such as leg splints, arm splints, etc. He stated, however, that this matter was still receiving the attention of the New Zealand R.S.A. — ODT, 12.10.1923
Compiled by Peter Dowden