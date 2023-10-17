Te Rangihiroa on clothes, health

Portion of timber drying yard of William Nees and Sons Limited, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 16.10.1923

Some interesting remarks upon the dress of the Maori in his earlier native state were made by Dr P.H. Buck, in the course of an address at Auckland upon the health and old-time habits of the Maori race. In the matter of clothing the Maori early develped a sense of modesty and the clothing used in Polynesia was made from the bark of certain trees, worked in quaint and delicate designs and coloured with dyes. When the Maoris came to New Zealand on their definite colonising expedition of 1350, they brought with them plants of the paper mulberry to supply them wth materials for their clothing; but the plants did not grow well and clothing made from them was unsuited for the rigors of the New Zealand climate. Therefore, the Maoris invented in New Zealand a process of weaving. Weaving was an unknown thing in Polynesia and the weaving practised in New Zealand was totally different from that found among the tribes of Asia and Egypt. Like most primitive people living apart from the rest of the world, the Maoris were comparatively free from disease. They were a very healthy people, and could not understand a state of disease. It seemed abnormal to them, stated Dr P.H. Buck, and they thought it was caused by agency of something super-normal — a demon. Wounds received in battle were, of course, obvious and were the result of human agency; but sickness and disease could not be attributed to any obvious cause. Demons attacked Maoris for various reasons. If the law of tapu was infringed the particular demon guarding that tapu attacked the person who infringed the tapu, and a tohunga had to be summoned to exorcise the disease. The Maoris had quite an organised system of public health and sanitation, and provided appropriate places for refuse of all kinds.



Rubbish by the drayload

"Cleaning-up Week" is now in full swing, the residents in the city and suburbs having now become more acquainted with the objects of the movement. Yesterday 12 extra drays were called on to handle a large amount of stuff. A tally is being kept of the number of drayloads of rubbish, which is being taken to the tips, and when the total is added up at the end of the week it will no doubt be found that a very large quantity of waste material has been shifted.



Improvements for limbless soldiers

A meeting of limbless ex-soldiers to consider matters affecting their welfare was held in the Returned Soldiers’ Clubroom last night, when Mr A. C. Laing occupied the chair. It was decided that an endeavour be made to arrange a meeting with Mr J. D. Harper, the representative of the N.Z.R.S.A. on the Pensions Board during the board’s next visit to Dunedin. The question of artificial limbs was exhaustively discussed, it being pointed out that very great progress had been made in the manufacture of metal legs in England. It was suggested that an endeavour be made through the Government to have General Sir Donald M’Gavin make an investigation of the various types of metal limbs during his present visit to England. A suggestion was also made that the Government might advantageously import samples of various metal limbs for trial purposes. Artificial arms were discussed, but the opinion was expressed that these were in the main not satisfactory. A suggestion was put forward that periodical reports embodying all the recent improvements in limbs could be obtained from the Imperial Ministry of Pensions.

Clothing allowance to armless men was discussed, the chairman explaining that the Pensions Commission had made no recommendation for an allowance to artificial arm wearers or to wearers of other mechanical appliances such as leg splints, arm splints, etc. He stated, however, that this matter was still receiving the attention of the New Zealand R.S.A. — ODT, 12.10.1923

