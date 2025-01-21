Vessel built sub rosa

X1, the largest submarine yet built, cruises the surface at Spithead, in the Solent, England. — Otago Witness, 7.4.1925

London, January 19: Britain’s newest submarine (X1) has been delivered at Portsmouth.

It was built secretly at Chatham. It is the largest in the world.

Home of the daffodil

The Lawrence district is looked upon as the "home of the daffodil". The soil and climate seem to have the proper constituents to grow the flower to perfection. The time seems fast approaching when a substantial trade in bulbs will be possible, as orders have been received this season, not only from all over New Zealand, but from Australia and even South Africa.

A representative of a well-known firm of bulb merchants was recently in the district with the intention of inspecting land available for extensive bulb culture. A disease was rampant in New Zealand recently which affected the bulbs with disastrous results, but it has been effectively coped with. An enthusiast has evolved an ingenious method of treating the bulbs, and the bulbs so treated have shown no recurrence of the disease.

Roslyn’s rough streets

The condition of some of the roads in Roslyn has been the source of a certain amount of complaint from the residents of that suburb where, strangely enough, may be found one of Dunedin’s model streets — namely, Claremont Street, Dunottar. Running parallel with this road, however, are two highways which are looked upon by motorists and drivers of other vehicles with a feeling of dread. One of them, Pacific Street, certainly has footpaths on either side and even a couple of handrails down the steep part, but the roadway is very rough. Garfield Avenue, however, is in a much worse condition, and is shunned by traffic. The steepness cannot be helped, of course, but it would tend substantially to the comfort of pedestrians if the road were cleared of some of the stones (they could almost be called boulders) which are strewn everywhere.

Devout cribbies

It is a popular thought that when weekenders got away to their respective haunts and cribs they forget all about church, but from information received it would appear that such is not the case — at least at one week-end resort. On Sunday at a resort near Dunedin where there are about 70 cribs an open-air church meeting was held and over 90 people turned out for a short service, which lost none of its impressiveness without organ, choir and the atmosphere associated with a church.

Registration time running out

The registration of motor cars, motorcycles, lorries etc is proceeding very slowly and, as things stand, there must be a great rush at the old Post Office buildings before the date of closing (January 31). It is estimated that from 6500 to 7000 cars have to be registered in the local district, and it will be surprising to learn that there are still about 5000 cars to be dealt with. The same position applies to a less extent in the case of motor lorries, motorcycles and traction engines. At the present time only some 115 vehicles are being registered per day. Many of the owners have but a perfunctory knowledge of what is required, but if they would only bring in their engine number and their chassis number the work of the officials would be greatly expedited. It may be stated for the information of owners of unregistered mechanically-driven vehicles that they are liable to a fine of £20 per day for every day they go on the road after January 31.

— ODT, 21.1.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)