Winning harriers return

The winning Otago team at the New Zealand cross country championships. — Otago Witness, 26.8.1924

The Otago harriers who successfully competed in the cross country championship at Wellington on Saturday returned to Dunedin by the express last night, and received a hearty welcome at the station from a number of their fellow athletes.

Inter-island ferry is safe

A statement which was made in the House of Representatives yesterday by the Minister of Marine will be reassuring to those persons who have lately seen some cause for alarm in the liveliness exhibited by the inter-island ferry steamer Maori in severe weather. It may probably be accepted that, since the use of coal-fuel in the Maori was abandoned in favour of oil, the steamer has developed a tendency to roll more in rough seas than was formerly the case, and no doubt it is because of this that stories have gained circulation which have imputed instability to her.

The technical details which are furnished in a statement that has been issued by the Union Steam Ship Company may not carry a great deal of conviction to uninformed minds, but they are valuable as proving that the Maori possesses a margin of safety that does not admit of any concern being justifiably entertained regarding her safety under the most adverse conditions that she is likely to encounter.

The point is not to be ignored that the Maori is despatched in accordance with a timetable that necessitates her leaving port in all sorts of weather and that in these circumstances it is impossible that the passengers on her can always expect to have a crossing that will be free from discomfort. On the whole she has maintained her service for a long period of years with wonderful regularity, affording a connection with the railway services that can almost invariably be depended upon except under conditions of severe weather, and it is unfortunate that the popularity which she has fairly earned among the travelling public should have been temporarily clouded by groundless apprehensions due to her increased activity since she became an oil-burner.

It will be observed that it is now hoped that a distribution of the permanent loading will ensure that the tendency of the vessel to roll heavily in adverse weather will be diminished.

— editorial

Busy people make mistakes

A disturbing remark about the high rate of fire outbreak in New Zealand is made by the general manager of the State Fire Office (Mr J.H. Jerram) in his annual report.

Mr Jerram says that New Zealand had an exceptionally high fire loss ratio among civilised countries. If any substantial reduction in fire waste could be brought about the saving would be of national economic importance. A large number of fires arose from causes which it should be possible to eliminate by education, and there was a wide field in the dominion for work along such lines.

Clothes thefts occurring

Several cases of thefts from clothes-lines in the city and suburbs have been reported to the police, and Superintendent Norwood has issued a warning to householders to see that garments are not allowed to remain out overnight. The police are awaiting ownership for a lady’s and a child's nightdress, which were discovered in the garden of a property where a clothes-line had been robbed.

— ODT, 20.8.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)