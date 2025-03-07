Cycling revolutions

Recreational cycling is surging onwards despite the brakes being applied because of reduced Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency funding.

The Dunedin City Council, for example, while removing $22.4 million for the Dunedin Tunnels Trails project from its draft nine-year plan, is pushing ahead with the first stage of the cycleway.

Tenders are going out for two sections of the planned Dunedin Tunnels Trail. A 1.55km section of track on either side of the Chain Hills tunnel will be constructed, using $1.8m funding left over in the council’s budget.

Given planned rate rises of about 10% for the next three years, large increases in council debt and the government gutting funding for cycleway projects, the reluctance of councillors to commit large sums of money is understandable.

Nevertheless, the 15km Tunnels Trail progress is pleasing. Linking Mosgiel, from Gladstone Rd, to Dunedin’s southern suburbs will create a popular trail for recreational riders, joggers and walkers.

Hopefully, commuters in substantial numbers can be part of the movement. An e-bike trip from Mosgiel to Dunedin would not take long, and parking would be easy.

The electric bike revolution is making cycling feasible for many more people, including across hilly terrain like Dunedin’s. It is also expanding the distance range of those already cycling.

A cyclist takes a ride down Portobello Rd. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Cycling remains largely a middle-class pastime, a chance to exercise and enjoy the outdoors and nature on what can be an expensive machine.

The harbourside cycle/walkway, a huge success, is as busy as ever. But commuter numbers remain disappointingly low.

Perhaps more of a critical mass is required so drivers become more aware of cyclists and so that momentum builds. Maybe Dunedinites need to be a little hardier to cope with times when the weather is not conducive.

Numbers cycling to high schools are also a long, long way below the heyday last century. Safety consciousness will remain a barrier. Cyclists are vulnerable.

Meanwhile, progress continues on trails around the South. The opening of the Nevis Valley Ride last November was a milestone, linking Central Otago via Bannockburn to Southland’s Around the Mountains Cycle Trail at Garston. This 77km route, though, is only for advanced riders. There’s a 460m climb to Duffers Saddle, and fords to cross.

The Cromwell Gorge ride to Clyde continues to exceed expectations in its popularity. It is sufficiently spectacular to take its place as a primary reason to visit Central.

The potentially even more dramatic 32km Kawarau Gorge Trail passed the halfway stage of construction last month. It will link the Queenstown trails from the Nevis Bluff to Bannockburn, including two suspension bridges across the Kawarau and two bluff bridges.

Trails will then link Queenstown to Waihola.

The Shotover Gorge Trail is due to be opened soon. And the Upper Clutha Tracks Trust has applied for resource consent and begun fundraising to complete a 10km loop track from Lake Hāwea Dam, using both sides of the Hāwea River.

The Government announced last month $9m in contestable funding over two years for the country’s 23 Great Rides. Six of these are in Otago and Southland.

The Otago Central Rail Trail wheels along successfully, boosting small settlements along the way. The Alps to Ocean, from Aoraki/Mt Cook to Oamaru, similarly, has promoted accommodation and supporting businesses.

Cycling has been fortunate in the many dedicated enthusiasts pushing the cause. They put in hard miles of sustained promotion, administration, fund-raising and track building and maintenance.

A traffic nightmare

The Dunedin City Council reversed its policy and backed a one-way State Highway system through Dunedin this month two years ago.

What had certain councillors been thinking? Did they righteously think, and do some of them still believe, that traffic difficulties would have encouraged people to use buses or bikes?

The recent return of students and the subsequent traffic congestion illustrates what a nightmare the two-way street option would have created. It would have cut the city in half and engendered deep resentment - hardly a positive way to promote cycling and public transport.