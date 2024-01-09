NZ and attacks on shipping

It would seem obvious at first glance that New Zealand should join the condemnation of the attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

This country depends more than almost any other on trade, and the Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen are disrupting that business with drone, speedboat and missile attacks.

Their action, in solidarity with Gaza Palestinians, is justified as targeting ships sailing to Israel or those with Israeli interests.

The dozens of attacks appear to have extended beyond Israeli connections. A vulnerable shipping choke point to the Suez Canal passes Yemen, only 29km wide at its narrowest.

The Houthis last year boarded and captured a cargo ship. It was Japanese-operated but had Israeli ownership links. United States forces this month killed the crew on three Houthi boats that were attacking a container ship. Iran has a destroyer in the area.

About 30% of the world’s container traffic passes through the sea. Several of the world’s largest shipping lines are diverting vessels around the much longer southern Africa route. This adds to costs, and freight rates have risen sharply.

The 'Galaxy Leader' cargo ship is escorted by Houthi boats in the Red Sea. The ship was seized by Houthi fighters two days earlier, at a port on the Red Sea in Yemen's province of Hodeida. The Bahamas-flagged, British-owned Galaxy Leader, operated by a Japanese firm but having links to an Israeli businessman, was headed from Turkey to India when it was seized and re-routed to Hodeida on Nov. 19, according to maritime security company Ambrey. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

These had settled after spiking during Covid-19. The latest sudden rise is a significant, albeit small, boost to inflation.

Late last week, Defence Minister Judith Collins joined 11 other countries to issue a "final" warning to the Houthis that they would face consequences if they did not cease hostilities.

Those consequences are unclear. For various and understandable reasons, there is caution about air strikes against Houthi in Yemen.

As Ms Collins said, the attacks directly threaten New Zealand’s interests. New Zealand has contributed to maritime security in the Middle East since the 1990s.

But what is surprising is the small number of nations joining the condemnation, despite most being affected by the disruption, costs and risks.

Yemen is a mess and peace efforts are delicately poised. Saudi Arabia, after unsuccessfully bombarding the Houthis for years, is endeavouring to extricate itself as well as improve relations with Iran.

Other nations do not want to be seen as pro-Israel via strikes on anti-Israel Houthis. The United States head a naval coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to deter further disruption.

But France and Spain favour independent patrols and are wary of being drawn into possible escalation and quagmire.

New Zealand, then, is showing clear support for the US by joining the 11. These include only one Arab nation, Bahrain.

Iran has shown restraint in the aftermath of the Gaza invasion. A West Bank escalation was neither in its nor the US’s interests. Nonetheless, Iran can — at little direct cost — arm the Houthis and niggle and unsettle.

US President Joe Biden realises the balance is difficult. He is reluctant to go in guns blazing. The lack of "consequences", though, will continue to embolden the Houthis and Iran.

The tightropes are diplomatically, tactically and strategically tricky.

This makes New Zealand’s little role far from as obvious as it might seem.

A happier, healthier community The Caversham Bowling Club. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin good news story is worth celebrating as 2024 gathers pace.

This newspaper has reported a popular community-minded restaurant looks as though it is here to stay. The Bowling Club, in Caversham, at first a food truck, opened at its premises in February last year.

The restaurant combines cheap or free food and a sense of community. It has found a niche and can supply or serve upwards of 1000 meals a night.

Owners Liam Arthur and Jackie Bannon heard their building was to be bowled over. They approached the landlord with a 10-year lease offer, and this was accepted.

Meals, all vegetarian, cost as little as $4 or whatever someone can afford. Others might choose to contribute more, say $8, paying forward for someone without means.

Ms Bannon has said the Bowling Club is about more than food, bringing community together as well as helping the socially isolated.

The restaurant hosted a free brunch on Christmas Day. More than 400 people came through the doors.