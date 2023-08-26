Letters to the Editor: Covid, China and the election

The House of Representatives. Photo: Getty Images

In praise of taxation, education and Civis

The recent excellent column by Civis (19.8.23) was a beacon in the nation’s current dismal political gloom. Bad as things are, he argues that a lurch further to the policies of the right would spell further disaster for New Zealand in the face of the social inequality and pressures that exist.

As with impending climate change issues, we know the problems, can see the remedies, but lack the nous to act rationally in the face of the scientific imperatives. Our greatest problem is the growing gap in our population between those that have and those that have not. This will take generations to fix, leaving an often illiterate and uninformed fraction of society, with the attendant issues of poverty, poor health, crime, and a total disinterest in civic affairs.

We need to get these individuals up to speed, but invest little to do so. At very least a more equitable division of wealth seems to be a mandatory part of the solution.

Other nations, such as Denmark for example, seem to be able to fully fund health, law and order, and education, this last being the most important road forward to a desirable nationhood.

And where does the money come from? Taxation, where else, achieved through the presence of an educated workforce engaged in innovative industrial growth

Gordon Keys

Alexandra

Nonsense to you too

Talk about "absolute and utter nonsense" yourself S. Hanson (ODT 22.8.23). What a load of rubbish you are pushing.

I have no qualms with anyone vaccinating themselves till the cows come home with their regular boosters as encouraged by our government but to state "reputable vaccines" in relation to our Covid stance is a joke. Pat your own back for staying Covid-free until recently but in my opinion self-praise is no praise. It doesn’t sound to me like you would be living an uncloistered life like majority today due to your fear.

However, it has been proven that the vaccine did not prevent infection. Take whatever precautions you see fit to guard against that possible infection but don’t expect everyone else to live the same cloistered life that you have probably chosen. That is the crux of the matter — take responsibility for your own situation. Why should everyone else’s lives have to change for you?

My husband and I are both superannuitants, with him being in his 80s and having recovered from two forms of cancer. We still chose not to have the vaccine, both got Covid, recovered and have been fine since.

We certainly haven’t stopped social activities due to our borders being open, all Covid restrictions having been dropped and not being vaccinated. We chose not to be at risk from other possible health issues caused by the vaccination.

Protect yourself if you feel the need but don’t expect everyone else to do the same to please your illogical thinking.

Joyce Yee-Murdoch

Cromwell

In praise of China

In his interesting article on BRICS Geoffrey Miller (ODT 23.8.23) puzzlingly writes: "However, if the BRICS decide to expand their club and adopt more formal structures, New Zealand would almost certainly rule out engagement because of Russia’s involvement."

Why should this stop New Zealand joining? The illegal invasion of Iraq hasn’t stopped us staying a member of the IMF just because the USA, Britain and Australia are involved?

Joining the Majority World in BRICS would do more for our prosperity and global peace and security than joining the old Western white men’s anti-China retro gunboat club Aukus or partnering with the US Foreign Legion (Nato).

A lot cheaper too, as we won’t be wasting billions of taxpayers’ money on useless weapons to fight other people’s wars.

Andrew P. Nichols

Kew

Imagine a very different looking Parliament

Another election, featuring plenty of minor parties which need to amalgamate under MMP in order to bring about real positive, compassionate change for New Zealand folk.

Why are National and Labour in the Commonwealth always the majority?

A good progressive democracy needs free-thinking individuals to guide our citizens.

What to do with the new Dunedin hospital's former factory site when it opens?

A new modern library to create an educated society? Rather than the money wasted — $15 million per day — going to offshore banks?

What if Top, Act, and the Greens were the majority for a while and Labour at ten or nine seats approximately for a parliamentary term?

What would this country look like?

I think it is worth considering seriously.

I hope that as informed citizens we will think constructively and positively as New Zealand weathers various adversities and tribulations.

Having said that, we may be grateful for the good things from the latest Budget that we are fortunate to enjoy.

The time is now.

Thomas McAlpine

North East Valley

Thankful that sanity prevailed during Covid

I read Richard Mahoney’s letter (ODT 19.8.23) regarding his views on Covid and the Freedom Party. I had intended to reply to it but after reading S. Hanson’s letter in this morning’s ODT (22.8.23) all I need to do is agree wholeheartedly with that letter.

Well said sir (or madam), you are a sensible person.

Apart from that, I do need to clarify something. I am not Richard Mahoney! I am Richard O’Mahony and I have written numerous letters to the editor over the past 24 years.

On a few occasions in the past I have been mistaken for Richard Mahoney when his letters have appeared in the paper. People do take note of these letters and engage you about them. No problem with that as long as it’s your own letter.

I certainly don’t want any confusion on this issue. I fully supported the measures taken by the New Zealand Government and am thankful that sanity prevailed when we needed it.

Richard O’Mahony

North East Valley

Jokes and reality

Act leader David Seymour's threatening "joke" about blowing up the Ministry of Pacific Island Affairs is being described as "infantile", "dangerous" and "racist dog whistle" by many commentators. But when the co-leader of Te Pāti Māori, Rawiri Waititi, suggested that he'd like to send poisonous karaka berries to Seymour, amid huge laughter in a meeting, Seymour was up on his high horse condemning the threat as very hurtful and likely to result in a "radical" trying to poison him.

Yet we know that neo-Nazis have fire-bombed marae, so there is a possibility that his inflammatory "joke" could result in just a such a violent crime. Like so many fragile people, he can dish the dirt but cannot take it.

Ewan McDougall

Broad Bay

