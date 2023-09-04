Letters to the Editor: inflation, taxes and rigs for kids

Special Rigs for Special Kids. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including Labour and the cause of inflation, the purpose of tax-gathering, and a fantastic show of community spirit.

Parties lose sight of purpose of tax-gathering

Tax is not a toy to be played with.

Both the major parties seem to have lost sight of the purpose of tax-gathering.

They are furthering the myth that in paying tax we are having money taken away from us. This is far from the truth. It is that tax revenue that pays for most services that cannot be funded independently.

It is clear that our current tax system cannot support the huge demands of our social infrastructure. To talk about tax cuts is irresponsible, but the voting public always seems to fall for it.

The clear path is to raise taxes to bring failing services back into effectiveness. Neither of the major parties seems to have the courage to acknowledge this.

Islay Little

Opoho

Lies and big lies

History has shown that if a lie is repeated often enough many people will come to believe it. Witness National and Act New Zealand’s accusation that our inflation is essentially caused by Labour’s overspending.

Research just published measuring inflation has shown excessive profits by the usual suspects — supermarkets, banks, oil companies, etc — accounts for 55% of the inflation problem.

When this is placed alongside the triple A rating just given to us by the prestigious international risk rating agency Moody’s — which has also praised Grant Robertson’s stewardship of our economy — the phoney nature of the opposition’s allegations is clearly exposed.

Kevin O’Sullivan

Roslyn

Modesty forbids

Heather Grimwood in her letter (ODT 28.8.23) touches on something. The Labour government has been worryingly reticent on publicising the many things it has achieved. Many of its wins seem to fly beneath the radar as more inflammatory issues grab the headlines. I was drawn to visiting their website where a resume of over 100 achievements of the last few years are listed. Frankly, even though I consider myself reasonably in touch I was surprised at the depth and range of what is on display.

There is certainly too much to do justice to within the confines of a letter to the editor, so a visit to their site is highly recommended. There exists a very real concern, however, that should there be a change of government, many of these accomplishments will be wiped away as has happened in the past and, as Heather says in her letter, the loss would be momentous.

Terry Hannan

Weston

One-horse town

My biggest question regarding the latest Waka Kotahi NZTA plan for the next great leap backwards is, where are we going to put all the horses?

Duane Donovan

Bradford

Information management

Noel Kennedy (ODT 30.8.23) is mistaken when he pedals the myth of our Labour government’s economic mismanagement. Perusal of the OECD data general government debt-total percentage of GDP 2022 or later bar graph tells us New Zealand ranks 13th-lowest of 38 counties at 55%.

The 12 countries with lower debt are all small European countries, with the exception of Turkey, Mexico and Chile. The average debt to GDP is 88% and New Zealand is in a much better situation than all our Anglophone counterparts. Our government is to be congratulated for its great management of our economy, continuing the tradition of Michael Cullen who delivered nine consecutive government surpluses.

Ian Breeze

Broad Bay

A special day for special kids, and truckers

A huge thank you to Dunedin for the support and patience last Sunday to allow us to run our event.

We were humbled by the turnout of the transport industry — 324 trucks — and the community that lined the route on an unusually cold day for our city to give our special passengers a wave.

To our incredible sponsors, thank you for providing everyone a barbecue afterwards.

To the committee and volunteers, thank you for all your hard work.

I have no idea how many trucks or children are going to turn up on the day but the support has never faltered after all these years. It shows Dunedin might be a city but has never lost its fantastic community spirit.

Thanks everyone till next year.

Greg Inch

Special Rigs for Special Kids

