In living memory

Photo: ODT files

Showing her team-mates how to return a wide ball is Sarah Harrison.

The Bayfield High School volleyball team were practising in April 1986 for the New Zealand secondary schools' volleyball championships, to be held in Wanganui the following week.

The rest of the team were (from left): Coach Peter Hills, Victoria Gordon, Megan Steers, Marnie Hore, Sandra Donaldson, Deanne Carran, Susan Harrington, Niki Moa, Rachelle Maclaren and Andrea Stout.