Within living memory ...

PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES

Looking good and tasting good.

Roxburgh Red apricots from Central Otago destined for the Australian market.

Happy with what they see are Mr I. Smith, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries field officer, of Alexandra, and Mrs Bernice Lepper, who was helping to harvest the fruit on the orchard of her father, Mr P. Paulin, at Clyde in January 1985.

The Paulin orchard is contributing 108 trays to the total.